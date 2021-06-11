Man Crosses Greased Pole In The Fastest Time, Guinness World Records Shares Video

A video has surfaced on social media that shows a person who crossed the greased pole in the fastest time. The clip has been shared by Guinness World Records(GWR) on YouTube. According to GWR, there were 80 challengers who tried to cross the greased pole, but this man crossed the greased pole in the fastest time. Netizens, amazed by the video took to the comments section to express their views.

Man creates record for crossing greased pole in fastest time

The video shared by Guinness World Records shows the setup where the participants competed against each other. The video shows snippets of performances of various participants. The video, in the end, shows the person who successfully created the record of crossing the greased pole in the fastest time. The global record platform revealed that the person who created the record is named Antonino Papa and hails from Italy. According to GWR, he crossed the greased pole in 3.09 seconds. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on YouTube, the video has garnered 2,71,618 views and scores of reactions. People stunned to see the challenge shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "he looks epic at first sight but last time he down LOL." Another person commented, "I can’t do this, congratulations to everyone who can do this!". Another individual commented, "Congratulations Most of them are just running and falling. Anyways nice try." Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: GuinnessWorldRecords/Facebook

