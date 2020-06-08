New Mexico: Man Discovers $1 Million Worth Of Treasure Hidden In Rocky Mountains

A treasure worth $1 million has been found after ten long years of search in the rocky mountain of New Mexico. According to reports, a treasure hunter named Forrest Fenn had hidden the treasure in 2010, in hope of keeping his legacy alive, The 89-year-old man on his official website confirmed that the treasure has been found on June 6 by a man who didn't want to be named. The treasure contained Rs. 7.5 crore worth of gold, jewelry, and other valuables. The man reportedly sent a video of the treasure to Forrest Fen who confirmed the found.

'Search is over'

"It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains, and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago. I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot. I congratulate the thousands of people who participated in the search and hope they will continue to be drawn by the promise of other discoveries. So the search is over. Look for more information and photos in the coming days," Forrest Fenn confirmed about the found treasure on his official website.

Forrest penned down his autobiography 'The Thrill of the Chase' where he gave clues to the treasure’s location which was secreted somewhere in the mountains north of Santa Fe. According to Forrest, the man who found the treasure used his book to get to it. Forrest Fenn started looking for things to collect at age of nine when he first discovered an arrowhead in a plowed field on Little Elm Creek in Central Texas, which he still says is the most treasured object in his collection.

