'Making The Most Of Worst Situation': Man Smoothly Floats On Flooded Streets, Watch Video

Monsoon is here and like many other cities that get deluged, Karachi is one of them. Images and videos of flooded roads and streets of Karachi are already doing rounds on social media. However, there is one video that has managed to steal the limelight and is gaining attention from the netizens. The video shows a road which is completely flooded by water.

Man smoothly flows through rainwater

The video starts with a man very comfortably flowing with water, leaving people around him completely shocked. It seems like he is reclining on something to support him that went with the flow of rainwater. The video was uploaded on Twitter by the account name Brainmasalaar and has managed to gather 4.4K likes and 1.4K Retweets and comments. While the man seems to enjoy the flow of water, the video is captioned as, ‘Sailaab aaya basti may, bhai apni masti may. Karachi, 2020’.

Sailaab aaya basti may, bhai apni masti may.

- Karachi, 2020. pic.twitter.com/6ww3leDpf1 — Salaar Khan (@Brainmasalaar) July 27, 2020

Netizens bombarded the comment section after seeing the video. While some found the video funny, others thought that it is highly risky as the water is contaminated. People also said that during the times of a pandemic, it's important to keep yourself safe and one should not be so careless. There were people who thought that the video was not at all funny but tragic.

Water is extremely contaminated people shouldn’t b swimming in it. It causes diseases. Ab Kon samjhaye in ko. Lol — sophia (@sophia07118330) July 28, 2020

This is exactly what perplexes the west!! Pakistanis are such resilient people, even during times of 'sailaab' some of us find ways to 'sail' through it with ease 🙃 — Amna (@Amna_Ali48) July 28, 2020

making the most out of worst situation, tht wud b me 😅 — Seeeeeeeeruuu (@se3ru) July 27, 2020

This is tragic! — Ayesha Jehanzeb (@ayeshajehanzeb) July 28, 2020

According to reports from the provincial disaster management authority, at least five people were killed in these floods in different parts of the city and another twelve people already lost their lives during the start of the monsoon season. Reports suggest that Pakistan's met office has predicted more urban flooding as there are chances of more rain by 20%. They have asked people to stay home and stay safe.

(Image Credits: Twitter/Brainmasalaar)

