Wasim Akram Distraught At Karachi Flood Apathy; Clarifies 'agenda' As Imran Khan Comes Up

As heavy monsoon rains lashed Pakistan's Karachi, videos went viral on social media in which the streets of the city were seen inundated. Moreover, as per officials, five people were killed in different parts of Karachi city and more than 12 people have lost their lives since the start of the monsoon season this year. In a sharp reaction to the same, Pakistan's former Cricket captain Wasim Akram and Imran Khan's protege said that it should be a 'wake up call.'

Taking to Twitter, Akram on July 27 said that is heart goes out to all affected and said that the problem that needs to be addressed. Stating that it is happening yet again, Akram added that 'we need to fix our beautiful city.' However, he did not name the government or Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his tweet.

I tweeted because I am seeing videos of full gutters in Defence, flooded roads of Gulistan-e-jauhar, PECHS & Baldia & a city being destroyed by rain yet again. I have no political agenda whatsoever. I am just a citizen of Pakistan & care for the welfare of people in my hometown. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 27, 2020

However, hours later, issuing a clarification over his remarks, Akram said that he raised the concern as he saw videos of various places in Karachi submerged and that the city was destroyed by rain 'yet again'. Clarifying his stance, he said that he has no 'political agenda whatsoever.' "The people of Pakistan should be able to celebrate the rain, not mourn over it! Mix my words however you like but too many people suffer every year because of this problem, and that is what kills me," he added.

The people of Pakistan should be able to celebrate the rain, not mourn over it! Mix my words however you like but too many people suffer every year because of this problem, and that is what kills me. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 27, 2020

Netizens highlighted how Akram must bring this up with Pak PM Imran Khan because of their closeness.

Being citizen of Pakistan and close friend of PM Pakistan you must inform all this to Skipper, I think he is still unaware that he has 14 MNAs from this city and he himself contested election from Gulistan e Johar and was campaigning “wazir e azam Karachi ka”, can you remind him? — Hussain Jalaluddin (@hussainjbukhari) July 27, 2020

I feel like you should talk to Imran Khan if you really want the situation to change in Pakistan since you know him. Use your power for that instead of spreading false information. — Anushe (@anushebanooo) July 27, 2020

'Will talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan': Sindh Governor

Even though Imran Khan is vocal in criticising India on his social media platforms, and has time and again raked up the Kashmir issue in a deliberate attempt to meddle in India's internal matter, on July 25, he shared a video stating that he is proud of his country's efforts for a clean and green Pakistan to fight pollution and climate change. He has not tweeted a word about Karachi's situation.

Proud of our efforts for a clean and green Pakistan to fight pollution and climate change. pic.twitter.com/KV82wsTkTW — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 25, 2020

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took to Twitter and said that the loss of life due to rains in Karachi is regrettable and added that he will talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take steps to deal with the situation.

کراچی میں ہونے والی بارش کیوجہ سے ہونے والے جانی نقصانات ہر افسوس ہے اداروں سے کہا ہے کہ لوگوں کی مدد کریں۔ وزیر اعظم عمران خان سے بات کرونگا اور آئندہ ایسے اقدامات کرینگے کے اسطرح کی صورت حال سے نمٹا جاسکے۔ کراچی کو تنہا نہیں چھوڑ سکتا۔ یہ شہر ہمارا ہے — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) July 27, 2020

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said: "The heavy downpour under the influence of a monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) in the southeast of Karachi started in the afternoon following extremely hot and dry weather when the mercury soared to 42.6 degrees Celsius in Karachi, which is the highest recorded temperature in Karachi in the month of July since 1958." Sardar Sarfraz, Chief Meteorological Officer (CMO) of Pakistan Meteorological Department was quoted by a local media saying that

The LPA caused heavy downpour in the city.

Here are some of the videos of the inundated city shared by netizens

Flood after rain due to poor drainage system at blk B north nazimabad karachi near ziauddin hospital pic.twitter.com/6zYQPdkdew — Aamir Lari (@Lari1Aamir) July 27, 2020

