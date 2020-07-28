Last Updated:

Wasim Akram Distraught At Karachi Flood Apathy; Clarifies 'agenda' As Imran Khan Comes Up

As heavy monsoon rains lashed Pakistan's Karachi, Wasim Akram reacted as videos went viral on social media in which the streets of the city are seen inundated

Navashree Nandini
Wasim Akram

As heavy monsoon rains lashed Pakistan's Karachi, videos went viral on social media in which the streets of the city were seen inundated. Moreover, as per officials, five people were killed in different parts of Karachi city and more than 12 people have lost their lives since the start of the monsoon season this year. In a sharp reaction to the same, Pakistan's former Cricket captain Wasim Akram and Imran Khan's protege said that it should be a 'wake up call.'

Taking to Twitter, Akram on July 27 said that is heart goes out to all affected and said that the problem that needs to be addressed. Stating that it is happening yet again, Akram added that 'we need to fix our beautiful city.' However, he did not name the government or Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his tweet. 

However, hours later, issuing a clarification over his remarks, Akram said that he raised the concern as he saw videos of various places in Karachi submerged and that the city was destroyed by rain 'yet again'. Clarifying his stance, he said that he has no 'political agenda whatsoever.' "The people of Pakistan should be able to celebrate the rain, not mourn over it! Mix my words however you like but too many people suffer every year because of this problem, and that is what kills me," he added.

Netizens highlighted how Akram must bring this up with Pak PM Imran Khan because of their closeness.

'Will talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan': Sindh Governor 

Even though Imran Khan is vocal in criticising India on his social media platforms, and has time and again raked up the Kashmir issue in a deliberate attempt to meddle in India's internal matter, on July 25, he shared a video stating that he is proud of his country's efforts for a clean and green Pakistan to fight pollution and climate change. He has not tweeted a word about Karachi's situation. 

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took to Twitter and said that the loss of life due to rains in Karachi is regrettable and added that he will talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take steps to deal with the situation. 

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said: "The heavy downpour under the influence of a monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) in the southeast of Karachi started in the afternoon following extremely hot and dry weather when the mercury soared to 42.6 degrees Celsius in Karachi, which is the highest recorded temperature in Karachi in the month of July since 1958." Sardar Sarfraz, Chief Meteorological Officer (CMO) of Pakistan Meteorological Department was quoted by a local media saying that 
The LPA caused heavy downpour in the city.

Here are some of the videos of the inundated city shared by netizens

First Published:
