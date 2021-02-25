Man Guides Uber Eats Driver With A Beacon, Netizens Say 'this Man Is Living In 2077'

A man’s unique way of guiding his uber eats driver to his address has now gone viral on the internet and the netizens just cannot get enough of it. Sometimes it becomes a hassle when you have to explain to your Uber driver your current location. However, Twitter user ‘@spxc_i’ has a unique way of doing this. ‘Uber eats driver couldn’t find my house so’, read the caption of the images.

'Follow the beacon'

The Twitter user uploaded two images. One image is a screenshot of the messages exchanged with his uber driver. The second image is that of a beacon. In the chat, the man wrote, ‘Look to the sky, follow the beacon’. To this the uber driver replies, ‘Oh my god I see it’. The other image shows the beacon which is set up in a prominent position and is flashing blue light into the sky. In the image, the man’s hand can be seen flashing the light into the sky. Let’s have a look.

Uber eats driver couldn’t find my house so pic.twitter.com/dxDcJUnJOC — __ (@spxc_ii) February 22, 2021

Netizens react

Stunned by the man's idea, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "what flashlight is this, every delivery driver always has an incredibly hard time finding my house and this would be a life saver". Tagging a friend, another person wrote, "@lovinleslyee quick tip so you don’t have to watch your drivers hover back and forth around your house". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the images with their own caption. Since uploaded, the tweet has managed to gather over 782.5K likes. In the caption, one person wrote, "so excited for this gatsby remake!".

Now you see me https://t.co/ze0hh3SRoT — syz (@syazwieen) February 24, 2021

This man is definitely living in 2077. https://t.co/nUXXoqyZ3v — 𝗻𝗼 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝘁 ᴾⁱⁿᵏᵐᵃⁿ• (@KiwiFluffy_) February 24, 2021

might do this later with my foodpanda driver idk https://t.co/fm8NKfty1v — MrBrekss (@MrBrekss) February 24, 2021

Do it at a plane https://t.co/Ed1ffERpS2 — yovngpete (@yovngpete) February 24, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/@spxc_ii)

