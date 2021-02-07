'Friendship Goals': Puppy Takes A Ride On Duck, Netizens Joke 'Uber Looks Different'

A heartfelt video of a puppy hitching a ride on the back of a duck has left Internet users weak in the knees. In a nearly 8 second adorable footage that is now giving netizens friendship goals, the two cute creatures can be seen bonding, as the tiny puppy frolics and jump atop the white duck. In what can be called a loving gesture, the canine then hugs the bird, wrapping its paws around the its neck. Shared by Danny Deraney, the video clip is now giving viewers a lesson on love as the two get along so well despite the fact that canines usually hunt ducks as their prey.

“This could be us but you playing,” a Twitter account going by the name The Woof on Wall Street wrote in the caption while sharing the video. “I really need to know more! Why does this puppy think this duck is his bed? Are they now bonded forever? Can we have some follow-up please,” another user said. “They both look freezing to me so snuggle for warmth. I want to know that whoever shot that video took care of that puppy,” a concerneduser commented. “How cute, that is definitely a once in a very blue moon opportunity for entertainment. Cat videos you have met your match once again,” another gushed. Check out some of the tweets:

this could be us but u playin pic.twitter.com/1uZ8u8Taij — The 𝒲𝑜𝑜𝒻 on Wall Street (@PAVGOD) February 6, 2021

Oh..my..can anything be cuter than this ? No.

BEST FRENS!! — DR Hoctor (@drhoctor2) February 7, 2021

😩😩😩 honesty if this was a 3 hours movie I could watch it. — Lili. S. D. (@LilTheTrill) February 6, 2021

How adorable. That cute little pup found a 'living' down pillow bed. What could be better! — MB Ruva (@RuvaMb) February 6, 2021

Uber has certainly changed while I’ve been away. — Fortuona Paendrag (@lemtaz) February 6, 2021

Cutest dog ever! What breed is that?! — WazzuCoug91 (@WCoug91) February 6, 2021

Awwww... so adorable 🥰 — Nancie Barnett, NP🌊 (@deilfspirit) February 7, 2021

Pup-kitten friendship

Recently, footage of a puppy and a kitten relishing the warmth from the fire ignited in an earthen stove to cook food on the street touched several hearts on the Internet. In a clip shared by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle, the two rival species were seen perched by the fire during the frosty winters, comfortably sharing the common space without picking a fight. In the nearly 15 second video, the pup was seen calmly squatting beside a grey kitten as the two animals relaxed by the fire.

