Man Hilariously Tries To Catch Pet Dog That Wandered Into Neighbour's Yard; WATCH

The video will leave you in splits and you will want to watch it again and again. In the footage, a guy is seen grabbing his dog as it rushes in neighbor's yard

Aparna Shandilya
The Internet is a veritable treasure trove of content. On the internet, one may find everything ranging from absurd to adorable. A video of a dog owner hoping to catch his pet that wandered into his neighbour's yard has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video was first shared on TikTok by ‘scullyglasses’ and then on Instagram by ‘Nextdoor’ with a caption, “We’re done playing when I say we’re done Dad” 😂😂”

The video is hilarious, and one would want to watch it over and over again. In the footage, a guy is seen grabbing his dog as it rushes around the seating set-up.

A post shared by Nextdoor (@nextdoor)

The video has received approximately 4500 likes and countless pleasant comments since it was posted.

“Lol dogs like "wow dad this is such a fun game” one Instagram user commented. “What a cutie 😂 couldn’t stop smiling at this," another said. One other user said, "Hilarious! I could watch that all day!😂"

