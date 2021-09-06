Social media is filled with videos of food and bizarre combinations of dishes. People on the internet spend hours looking at such clips, later expressing their views, and some even trying the recipe at home. A video clip of a unique dosa is doing the rounds on the internet where a man is seen making dosa with a filling that comprises vegetables, paneer, cheese, cherries, and dry fruits. The dosa with numerous fillings is termed as "Dilkhush Dosa", which is sold at a roadside stall, but the dosa video has garnered mixed reactions on social media, as some called it weird, while others appreciated the idea.

Street vendor makes Dilkhush dosa, netizens react

The Dilkhush dosa video was first shared by content creator Harry Uppal on his YouTube channel. The clip shows a man spreading the dosa batter on a hot Tawa. Next, he adds chopped onions, cabbage, capsicum, and dollops of coconut chutney, followed by grated paneer, and dry fruits such as cashew nuts, almonds, and raisins. The man also sprinkles some jeera powder and garam masala on the mashed mixture on the dosa. After cooking the mixture, he adds coriander leaves and grated cheese. In the last part of the video, the man can be seen cutting the dosa into four pieces and adds some cherries before serving.

The 59-second video has garnered massive views and mixed reactions from netizens. Many expressed their opinion towards the dosa, while some directly disapproved of the combination. One user, after watching the video, said, "This obsession with cheese has ruined so many food items," and "Dada Dosa is the most abused dish in India". Another user said, "I can’t bear to watch it". "Please stop it," said the third user.

Netizens react to Dilkush dosa

This obsession with cheese has ruined so many food items 🙄 — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) September 6, 2021

वाहियात . Can't bear to watch it😕 — nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) September 6, 2021

May be I am very old school but honestly dont like these things being added to Dosa..This is an insult to Dosa.. — Vagabond Diaries 🇮🇳 (@DiariesVagabon1) September 6, 2021

Another user who came across the video said, " Rabdi bhi daal do dosa m aur soya sauce bhi, aur maar dalo logo ko". A fourth person said, "South Indians would surely commit suicide after watching this video". "How can I unsee this now?" asked a fifth guy.

