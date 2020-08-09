Man Posts Picture Of Library Saying He Lives There, Netizens Say 'adopt Me'

A bibliophile’s post about “residing” in a library with several piles of iconic books has created a stir on the internet. Shared on Twitter by the user named Shoumik, the post was captioned as those who hadn’t known until now, he, in fact, lived in a library. Instantly, the book hoarders swarmed the man’s post with checking out his collecting and expressing astonishment. Many were truly impressed by the fact that the man had a voracious appetite for reading, so much so, that he had literally modified his home space into a blissful reading nook.

With over 8k likes and over 800 retweets, the post started making rounds on the internet. Shoumik revealed in the comments that the books that had featured in the images were only about 70 to 75 per cent of his collection. “There is a total of around 8000,” the booklover said. A commenter took notice of Galbraith’s Money and another book titled Unix Power Tool and shared a screengrab, saying, “I found an interesting book there. In fact two.” Meanwhile, several others poured in reactions saying that they had “always dreamt of a wall long bookshelf with glass shutters,” and “would’ve sat in that corner for days and would have been the happiest.”

For those who didn't know......I live in a library pic.twitter.com/FNtkFYOI5v — shoumik (@shoumik__) August 7, 2020

Bibliophile gets marriage offers

“Excellent library! Dust is a problem. Glassdoor cabinets are no solution. After years I have found a solution to preserve them and protect them (as well as us). The place should have: 1. ac 2. dehumidifier 3 air purifier It's a costly affair but books are priceless,” explained a concerned book lover. In due course, one other commented, “Can I marry you?” Another user responded, “Why can't we marry books?” making a sad face emoticon. Another user provided an option, “Let's get married and then read all day and write novels... I like fiction novels...omg we can also visit the birthplace of so many great writers.” Clearly, users were rendered amused with the diehard book lover's collection. “Which one is your favourite book? And suggest a few books which are very interesting,” asked one other. One even asked if the guy could adopt him and keep him in his home forever.

I NEED THIS — Humid Peach ✨ (@sadbixchh) August 7, 2020

Most of US Need Humid Peach😊 — Vishwabhakt Manoj Yadav _ Palghar (@vishwabhakt) August 7, 2020

Watch the Netflix show "YOU" sir , it's a book adaptation of the same name . It talks about the same thing and much more . !!:) — Chinmay (@chinmayrocksta1) August 8, 2020

Damn ... goals!!!! — Poorti Agarwal (@eehahahaha) August 8, 2020

sorry but for personal reasons i am taking over ur house — sad cheems (@thevanforyou) August 7, 2020

I knew smeone frm my childhood who used to sleep with books as he was living in the Bookstore he used to work then one day heard dat he was caught stealing books nd sell smewhr else.... I feel sorry for him as thr wasnt social media dat tym otherwise he cud put sme DPs atleast... — Dr. Wajahat Tatari (@WajahatTatari) August 8, 2020

is there a little room for me pls?

i can clean those shelves and and take care of ur books🥺🥺 — oh sad (@itscowmooo) August 7, 2020

