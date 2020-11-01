Man Prevents Dumping Of Plastic Bags In Godavari For Full Day, Anushka Sharma Reacts

Nashik resident Chandra Kishore Patil stood all day near river Godavari with a whistle and stopped people from dumping waste-filled plastic bags in the river. IFS officer Swetha Boddu tweeted about him and Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to cheer.

"Bravo," wrote Anushka Sharma as the pictures of Patil went viral. Talking to Hindustan Times, Patil said that he stands near the river from morning till 11 in the night with a whistle alerting people not to throw garbage. He also confesses that sometimes people behave rudely with him but in response he gives them a bottle of river water and asks them to take a sip. They refuse, he says and that is when he makes them aware of the water pollution.

I saw this man stand on this road entire day with a whistle in hand to stop people from throwing Dussehra 'holy waste' in #Plastic bags into Godavari @Nashik



Dear Mr Patil, Respect! pic.twitter.com/Q3hj5ggP5v — Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) October 31, 2020

NETIZENS REACT

Chandra Kishore Patil from Indiranagar, Nashik living in a society near Godavari river stand beside the river from morning till 11 pm at night with a whistle & alert people not to throw garbage in the river.he fills bottles with the river water & asks people to take a sip from it pic.twitter.com/DxJJoW454r — priya balu (@priyabalu_2000) November 1, 2020

🙏🙏🙏

Great volenteer contribution towards swatch bharat and Namami Gange.

Chandra Kishore Patil from Indiranagar in Nashik stands beside the Godavari river from morning till 11 pm at night with a whistle and stops people from throwing garbage into the river. #namamigange — Jeetendra Dhakane (@dhakane) November 1, 2020

Great salute to his responsibility 🙏 — தெற்கத்தியான் (@ram17685) October 31, 2020

I salute this Nature warrior. He has really set an example to be followed by others. Every one can make this part of life by not letting ppl make our rivers a garbage dump. #salutetonaturewarrior — Naveenkumar (@kumar111naveen) November 1, 2020

