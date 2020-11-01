Last Updated:

Man Prevents Dumping Of Plastic Bags In Godavari For Full Day, Anushka Sharma Reacts

Nashik resident Chandra Kishore Patil stood all day near river Godavari with a whistle and stopped people from dumping waste-filled plastic bags in the river.

Nashik resident Chandra Kishore Patil stood all day near river Godavari with a whistle and stopped people from dumping waste-filled plastic bags in the river. IFS officer Swetha Boddu tweeted about him and Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to cheer.

"Bravo," wrote Anushka Sharma as the pictures of Patil went viral. Talking to Hindustan Times, Patil said that he stands near the river from morning till 11 in the night with a whistle alerting people not to throw garbage. He also confesses that sometimes people behave rudely with him but in response he gives them a bottle of river water and asks them to take a sip. They refuse, he says and that is when he makes them aware of the water pollution.

