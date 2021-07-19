Man Scares Away Trapped Bear That Broke Into His Car By Risking His Life

A tourist from Gatlinburg, Tennessee, had a one-of-a-kind encounter with a black bear after it stuck in his car. As he prowled around the white Nissan automobile, the bear is recorded trying to unlock the car door with his jaws. A of video has surfaced on the internet and it has been getting a lot of views from surprised netizens.

In the video, the man was caught unlocking the front door of his white SUV to let the bear out, clothed in a multi-coloured t-shirt. The bear popped his head out and looked surprised as Joseph Deel, the owner of the car opened the door. His friends begin yelling at the bear in an attempt to scare it away. As the bear jumped out of the seat and at the people in front of the car, before venturing back into the wild, they let out a loud cry and flailed their arms around.

Deel and his friends scared the bear by opening the door

In this rather bizarre inscident, Deel and his friends opened the car door and instantly scared the bear away by making themselves as huge as possible, as demonstrated in the video, which has over two million views. As directed by Deel, the group of pals all stood on one side of the car and made a lot of noise to scare the bear away. The manoeuvre was successful, but the car was already been damaged. In a subsequent video, he shows the inside of a ransacked Nissan.

Joseph Deel posted the video of the encounter on his TikTok account @bearinnacar a week ago and it gathered a number of reactions, a TikTok user stated the group was irresponsible to approach the car while the bear was inside, adding that someone could have been gravely harmed or killed.

The tourists are instructed to shout at the bears if they encounter one

The incident occurred in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a town known for its bears, according to sources. Gatlinburg is a tourist area that revolves around the bears that live there, with bear boutiques, motels, and other attractions. The National Park Service recommends that people, if necessary should make themselves appear as large as possible and If the bear approaches, then talk loudly or shout at it.

Image- @Ffs_OMG/Twitter

