'Amazing Singing': Man Sings Baahubali: The Beginning's 'Kaun Hai Voh'; Video Goes Viral

The popular SS Rajamouli film, Baahubali: The Beginning, hit the theatres in 2015. The film became a hit throughout the country and garnered about â‚¹180 crores at the Box Office. Along with the storyline, people also loved the songs of the film. Kaun Hai Voh was one of the most popular tracks from the film. Recently, the video of a man singing Kaun Hai Voh has been doing rounds of the Internet and people are going crazy over his singing skills. Take a look at the video.

Netizens impressed by man singing Kaun Hai Voh from Baahubali: The Beginning

A man named Hemu Gameti Bheel was recorded singing Kaun Hai Voh and the video is now going viral over the Internet. Netizens are praising the man for his voice and appreciating his skills. The video has already been shared over 100 times and has more than 15k comments. Many netizens dropped comments saying things like "Nice", "Superb", "Great voice", and more while others told him to wait for his turn and ticket to stardom. A few people also stressed on the fact that a good voice is truly a gift from god.

The song was originally recorded by Kailash Kher and Mounima. The lyrics for Kaun Hai Voh were penned down by Manoj Muntashir. The music for the song was composed by MM Kreem. With over 1.2 million likes, the song has over 318 million views on the video streaming platform, YouTube. Take a look at the original song.

About the film

Baahubali: The Beginning was the of the two-part film series. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film started Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah. The story was set in the kingdom of Mahishmati where Shivudu falls in love with a fair maiden. When he attempts to woo her, he learns about his past and his true legacy.

ðŸŽ¬ Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: the Baahubali with Russian voiceover! pic.twitter.com/VrIgwVIl3b — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) May 28, 2020

Although the film gained wide popularity on a global level as well, the film has now found an adulation in Russia as well. The Russian embassy recently shared a video of Baahubali: The Conclusion being screened in Russia. The film was dubbed in Russian and was broadcasted on their local channel. The clip went viral in no time and netizens were hailing the film and thanking people for receiving the film with such warmth.

