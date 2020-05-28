Prabhas' 'Baahubali 2' Creates Waves In Russia As Dubbed Version Airs On Television

Quick links:
The SS Rajamouli directorial and India's highest-grossing film, Baahubali 2 has become the current obsession in Russia. The second instalment of the epic-action film is creating waves worldwide after the Embassy of the Russian Federation took to Twitter to share a video clip from the Prabhas starrer dubbed in Russian. The dubbed version of the film broadcasted on a television channel in Russia.
On Thursday, the Embassy of the Russian Federation took to Twitter to share a video clip from the SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali 2. Along with the video clip, they also made a huge revelation that the Prabhas starrer broadcasted on a television channel in Russian households. Dubbed in Russian, the tweet also mentions that Indian cinema is gaining popularity in Russian househoolds.
🎬 Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: the Baahubali with Russian voiceover! pic.twitter.com/VrIgwVIl3b— Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) May 28, 2020
Soon after the Russian Embassy shared the tweet, it went viral across all social media platforms. A lot of Indians and Baahubali fans took to Twitter to express their joy and pride regarding the same. Check out some of the fan tweets below:
Last month, Baahubali 2 completed 3 successful years at the box office as it premiered on the silver screens on April 28, 2017. Therefore, to celebrate the milestone, Prabhas shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film with director SS Rajamouli and co-star Rana Daggubati. In addition to sharing the photograph, he also penned a heartfelt note for the post which read,
Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life. And, I’m grateful to my fans, team and director S. S Rajamouli who made it one of the most memorable projects. Baahubali 2 completes three years and I’m delighted for all the love the film and I have received.
For the unversed, the Baahubali series was produced on a whoopiing budget of ₹ 250 crores and went on to mint over a whopping 1,800 crores worldwide. Originally shot in Telugu and Tamil, the film was later dubbed in multiple languages including Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Japanese and Chinese to name a few. Both Baahubali 1 and 2 starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nasser in the lead roles.
