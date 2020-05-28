Prabhas' 'Baahubali 2' Creates Waves In Russia As Dubbed Version Airs On Television

The SS Rajamouli directorial and India's highest-grossing film, Baahubali 2 has become the current obsession in Russia. The second instalment of the epic-action film is creating waves worldwide after the Embassy of the Russian Federation took to Twitter to share a video clip from the Prabhas starrer dubbed in Russian. The dubbed version of the film broadcasted on a television channel in Russia.

Indian Cinema gains popularity in Russia after the Prabhas starrer 'Baahubali 2' broadcasts in Russian households

On Thursday, the Embassy of the Russian Federation took to Twitter to share a video clip from the SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali 2. Along with the video clip, they also made a huge revelation that the Prabhas starrer broadcasted on a television channel in Russian households. Dubbed in Russian, the tweet also mentions that Indian cinema is gaining popularity in Russian househoolds.

Check out the tweet here:

🎬 Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: the Baahubali with Russian voiceover! pic.twitter.com/VrIgwVIl3b — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) May 28, 2020

Soon after the Russian Embassy shared the tweet, it went viral across all social media platforms. A lot of Indians and Baahubali fans took to Twitter to express their joy and pride regarding the same. Check out some of the fan tweets below:

Yeah It's BAHUBALI in Russia 🇮🇳

Thanks alot for watching indian movies🙏 — VIKAS SINGH (@royalvikas535) May 28, 2020

King is king in any language & any place :) #Prabhas — Deepak (@deepuzoomout) May 28, 2020

Thank you so much for sharing this. Try #KGF movie next time, Russian Audience are gonna love this. — Vinay Kourav🇮🇳 (@VinayKourav) May 28, 2020

Darling prabhas 💪💪💪

Power of indian cinema#Baahubali face of indian cinema pic.twitter.com/b1lB9XNdPZ — Prabhas😎😎😎 (@mahishmati12) May 28, 2020

Last month, Baahubali 2 completed 3 successful years at the box office as it premiered on the silver screens on April 28, 2017. Therefore, to celebrate the milestone, Prabhas shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film with director SS Rajamouli and co-star Rana Daggubati. In addition to sharing the photograph, he also penned a heartfelt note for the post which read,

Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life. And, I’m grateful to my fans, team and director S. S Rajamouli who made it one of the most memorable projects. Baahubali 2 completes three years and I’m delighted for all the love the film and I have received.



For the unversed, the Baahubali series was produced on a whoopiing budget of ₹ 250 crores and went on to mint over a whopping 1,800 crores worldwide. Originally shot in Telugu and Tamil, the film was later dubbed in multiple languages including Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Japanese and Chinese to name a few. Both Baahubali 1 and 2 starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nasser in the lead roles.

