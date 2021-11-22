Man Tries To Catch Cockroach In Water Bottle Aboard A Moving Train; Video Goes Viral

People are usually found doing unusual things on the internet and it gets a lot of attention from the netizens. This recent video doing rounds on the internet depicts has also managed to capture the attention of social media users. In the clip, a man is seen desperately trying to catch a cockroach with a water bottle in the moving train as the rest of the passengers look in disbelief.

The video was shared on Instagram by SubwayCreatures, an account that often shares interesting images and videos of the train in the subway. The caption of the video read, "He tried to catch a roach with a water bottle and it took flight[sic]." In the short clip, passengers in the subway train are seen standing up as a cockroach approaches their seat. A man who is holding a water bottle emerges and moves towards the cockroach, as he tries to catch the insect, people start shouting and starts making a video from their phone.

Netizens were entertained by the video

The video was shared a week ago and since then it has received more than 8 lakh views and around 35 thousand likes. It also welcomed a huge number of comments from people who were both surprised and entertained by the video. One Instagram user commented, "New Yorkers can build the biggest skyscrapers in the world but can't take off their shoes to kill a bug[sic]." Another commenter wrote, "I love that this small, albeit horrifying creature corraled a bunch of humans onto one end of the cart[sic]."

The third comment read, "Tried to catch a roach.......in a water bottle.....but it took flight..." yyup...typical morning work route[sic]."

TV actor puts cockroach in milk and drinks it

Recently, in another viral video, Karanvir Bohra, a well-known television actor was seen drinking a glass of milk with a cockroach in it in a serial, "Dil Se Di Dua….Saubhagyavati Bhava." In the video, the actor's newly-wed wife is shocked by the insect as it crawls over her body. Her spouse, played by Bohra intervenes to avenge his wife's fear of cockroaches. He takes the cockroach and put it inside a glass of milk and drank it all. The netizens were absolutely stunned by the video.

(Image: Instagram/@subwaycreatures)