Last Updated:

Man Tries To Catch Cockroach In Water Bottle Aboard A Moving Train; Video Goes Viral

In the clip, the man aboard a moving train is seen catching a cockroach with a water bottle as the rest of the passengers look in disbelief. Watch here

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
train

Image: Instagram/@subwaycreatures


People are usually found doing unusual things on the internet and it gets a lot of attention from the netizens. This recent video doing rounds on the internet depicts has also managed to capture the attention of social media users. In the clip, a man is seen desperately trying to catch a cockroach with a water bottle in the moving train as the rest of the passengers look in disbelief.

The video was shared on Instagram by SubwayCreatures, an account that often shares interesting images and videos of the train in the subway. The caption of the video read, "He tried to catch a roach with a water bottle and it took flight[sic]." In the short clip, passengers in the subway train are seen standing up as a cockroach approaches their seat. A man who is holding a water bottle emerges and moves towards the cockroach, as he tries to catch the insect, people start shouting and starts making a video from their phone.

Netizens were entertained by the video

The video was shared a week ago and since then it has received more than 8 lakh views and around 35 thousand likes. It also welcomed a huge number of comments from people who were both surprised and entertained by the video. One Instagram user commented, "New Yorkers can build the biggest skyscrapers in the world but can't take off their shoes to kill a bug[sic]." Another commenter wrote, "I love that this small, albeit horrifying creature corraled a bunch of humans onto one end of the cart[sic]."

READ | Nivetha Pethuraj finds cockroach in her food, demands strict action against restaurant

The third comment read, "Tried to catch a roach.......in a water bottle.....but it took flight..." yyup...typical morning work route[sic]."

TV actor puts cockroach in milk and drinks it

Recently, in another viral video, Karanvir Bohra, a well-known television actor was seen drinking a glass of milk with a cockroach in it in a serial, "Dil Se Di Dua….Saubhagyavati Bhava." In the video, the actor's newly-wed wife is shocked by the insect as it crawls over her body. Her spouse, played by Bohra intervenes to avenge his wife's fear of cockroaches. He takes the cockroach and put it inside a glass of milk and drank it all. The netizens were absolutely stunned by the video.

READ | Engineers develop cockroach-inspired robot that can't be squashed; watch video

(Image: Instagram/@subwaycreatures)

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman films cockroach instead of ongoing Hockey match, netizens' react
READ | 'Sunny Leone v/s Cockroach': Netizens have a gala time as actor posts a funny video, WATCH
READ | Karanvir Bohra drinks milk with cockroach in TV show? Netizens gag over viral video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: train, cockroach, viral video
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com