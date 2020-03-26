Man Turns Kitchen Floor Into Makeshift Treadmill Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Video

Almost half the world has been placed under quarantine to block the spread of the coronavirus and amid isolation and lockdown, people are taking to social media to tickle their creative bone. In a recent video that is doing rounds on various social media platforms, a man can be seen using dishwashing liquid and water to make himself a treadmill in a time when gyms are shut.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak Likely To Be Contained In Summer, May Reappear In Winter: Reports

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Kevin W. who in his post said that it's quarantine day nine for him and he can't go to the gym. In the video, the man can be seen pouring some dishwashing liquid on the floor and then mixing it with water. After mixing both the fluids with his foot to make it slippery he walks on it as if he is walking on a treadmill. The video has garnered more than 5.4 million views and has been liked over 1,000 times. Netizens have flooded the post with a lot of reactions from praising his amazing idea to mocking him for not using socks instead.

Read: Sweden Takes Soft Approach In Tackling COVID-19 Compared To Other Countries

It's quarantine day 9 & can't go to the gym.



pic.twitter.com/wOHY2LSkRZ — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) March 22, 2020

Great idea — cindy (@cin552001) March 23, 2020

Clever! — Livin nightmare (@Lucille62532411) March 23, 2020

...or you could wear socks... pic.twitter.com/adqDuQThfI — Denier Bot (@DenierBot) March 22, 2020

Read: Chinese President Xi Jinping To Attend Special G20 Leaders' Summit Via Video Call

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 21,200 lives across the world and has infected nearly 4,71,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week, however, Italy and Spain have surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

France and the United States have also joined the list of countries that have recorded more than 1,000 deaths due to Coronavirus. Health experts believe that the hotspot could soon shift to the United States, where 1,032 people have died so far, out of the 68,489 confirmed cases that the country has recorded since January 2020.

Read: US Accuses China Of Withholding Critical Coronavirus-related Information



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.