Coronavirus Outbreak Likely To Be Contained In Summer, May Reappear In Winter: Reports

Coronavirus outbreak will likely be contained in summer as high temperatures and high relative humidity significantly reduces the transmission, according to a report first published in an international media outlet. Scientists from various institutes have observed that the virus finds it harder to spread between humans in warmer temperatures. According to reports, Mohammad Sajadi, an associate professor at the University of Maryland’s Institute of Virology has said that the virus can spread anywhere but it spreads faster in a climate where humidity is low and the temperature is between 5 to 11 degrees Celcius.

Read: Sweden Takes Soft Approach In Tackling COVID-19 Compared To Other Countries

As per reports, scientists have predicted that the virus cases will relatively go down in summer. According to reports, the scientific factor behind this theory is that the human immune system is weaker in winter because of less sunshine for vitamin D intake. However, there is another study that has concluded, with the arrival of spring and summer there could be an impression that the coronavirus has been successfully contained, but the infections may increase again in the 2020-21 winter.

Read: Mumbai Police Turn Astrologer To Keep People At Home Amid Complete Lockdown

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 19,600 lives across the world and has infected nearly 4,35,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week, however, Italy surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: Delhi Police Gives Savage Reply To Man Who Wanted To Visit His Friend During Lockdown

France has also joined the list of countries that have recorded more than 1,000 deaths due to Coronavirus. Health experts believe that the hotspot could soon shift to the United States, where 784 people have died so far, out of the 54,968 confirmed cases that the country has recorded since January 2020.

Read: Chinese President Xi Jinping To Attend Special G20 Leaders' Summit Via Video Call

Lead Image Credit: AP

(with inputs from agencies)