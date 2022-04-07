Sam Raimi On Making Another Spider-Man Film With Tobey Maguire : 'Anything Is Possible'

Veteran filmmaker Sam Raimi recently opened up about the possibility of collaborating with actor Tobey Maguire for yet another Spider-Man movie. After directing all three instalments of the Spider-Man movies headlined by Tobey Maguire, the filmmaker returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by directing the forthcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead.

The forthcoming film will explore the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home where the Sorcerer Supreme opened up the portal of the multiverse inviting all sorts of danger and superheroes. This led to the fans witnessing Maguire essaying the role of the web-slinger after more than a decade.

Sam Raimi on working with Tobey Maguire for Spider-Man 4

In an interview with Fandango, the 62-year-old director addressed the possibility of directing Spider-Man 4 starring Tobey Maguire and did not completely drop the idea. Welcoming the endless possibilities, explored in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after the portal was opened up, the filmmaker revealed that he has learned that 'anything is possible' in the Marvel Universe.

As seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's web-slinger had to fight against multiple arch-nemesis of Spider-Man from various universes. The film saw the return of familiar faces from across the MCU such as Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Sandman and more. The upcoming Doctor Strange 2 will follow a similar path and welcome new faces such as Scarlett Witch, Doctor Strange's evil alter ago and more.

Taking into account the above-mentioned crossovers, Raimi opined that any 'team-ups' is not a far-fetched idea. Stating, ''I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible,'' the director admitted that he has not chalked up any plans and does not 'know if Marvel would be interested in that right now'. He further said, ''I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that,''

He has not completely lost hope in the prospect of making another film with the 46-year-old actor as Sam Raimi concluded, ''It sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn't a Spider-Man movie, I'd love to work with Tobey again, in a different role''.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and more will be released on May 6, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@la_variante616