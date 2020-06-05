Australia: Man Wins Rs 2.6 Crore Lottery In Surprise Birthday Present Given By Wife

An Australian man was left surprised after he started his week with a lottery win of $5,02,546 (Rs. 2.6 crores). The man from New South Wales who wants to remain anonymous said that he will share the money with family and spend some on going for a vacation or two when everything settles down, referring to the coronavirus lockdown. As per reports, the man had received the lottery ticket from his wife as a birthday present.

The man held one of the ten division-one winning entries across Australia in Saturday Lotto draw 4055 on May 30, 2020. Each entry won a division one prize of $5,02,546, according to the Lott, an Australian government approved lotteries brand. The man had purchased his entry at Charlestown Square Newsagency.

'Buy pushbike and go for vacations'

Confirming his win with an official from the Lott on June 1, the man said he was struggling to think straight now that he was a division one winner. “Thank you very much. It’s hard to believe, that’s for sure. I thought I’d just pop into the newsagency and check my ticket. I wasn’t expecting this news. I’m happy and very surprised. It’s incredible. I will certainly share some with my family. I’d like to buy myself a new pushbike and maybe go on a holiday or two when everything gets going again. It will be great!" the man said.

The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4055 on May 30, 2020, were 19 with 10 division-one winners. In 2019, Monday & Wednesday Lotto and Saturday Lotto created 203 millionaires across Australia, as per the Lott.

