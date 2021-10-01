Man's Incredible Dance Moves On Michael Jackson's Song Wins Internet; Watch Video

People often share entertaining videos on social media, where they showcase their talent — from dancing to singing. Adding to them, a new video has surfaced on the internet where a man is seen dancing to a Michael Jackson song on the street. The video showcases some amazing moves of the man while he dances on the street. The clip has reminded social media users of the American dancer and singer Michael Jackson.

Man's incredible moves on Michael Jackson song

The video has been posted by a user who goes by the name '@ikaveri' on Twitter. The caption shared alongside the video read, "The Ghost Of Michael Jackson lives within him[sic]." In the video, the person can be seen showcasing some incredible moves to Michael Jackson's song 'Dangerous'. The video has gone viral on the microblogging site and netizens are praising the dancer.

The Ghost Of Michael Jackson lives within him. pic.twitter.com/l7DDGGyiXV — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) September 29, 2021

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 84K views and several reactions. Netizens, impressed by the amazing moves of the man appreciated his dance in the comments section. One user commented, "What a amazing talent this guy shud come on dance+6 waiting to watch him on India's biggest dance show[sic]." Another user wrote, "What a amazing dance . He is a brother of michael jackson I think he dances same as we all have seen michael jackson dance . keep it up man[sic]." Another individual commented, "He’s brilliant and amazing athleticism! Sad he’s poor and in a village and hasn’t been recognized. Hope this gives him some recognition and he gets his due! He deserves it[sic]."

This is quite a performance 🎭 — PRD (@Bittuyes) September 30, 2021

Indian Street michael — Vinodkumar (@Vinodku00101247) October 1, 2021

Look at him



He is the ghost of Jackson — Agnostic Baba (@chatvabhi) September 29, 2021

He’s brilliant and amazing athleticism!

Sad he’s poor and in a village and hasn’t been recognized.



Hope this gives him some recognition and he gets his due! He deserves it. — Hemanth DP (@DPHemanth) September 29, 2021

Too talented should be noticed by the Bollywood people — tk.sinha (@tk_sinha) September 30, 2021

He is phenomenal as well as dangerous...#Indian #MichaelJackson ❤️🤍 — Javier Hernandez (@InnocentAsif1) October 1, 2021

What a amazing dance . He is a brother of michael jackson I think he dances same as we all have seen michael jackson dance . keep it up man 🙌☺️ — Aditya Beriwal (@beriwal_aditya) September 30, 2021

Interesting. This man if given little exposure and guidence can be a promising talent. — Phani Kumar Nukala (@nukala10101955) October 1, 2021

It was quite entertaining and good one. Thanks for sharing 😀 — Sachin 💭 #WearAMask 😷 #GetVaccinated 💉 (@rwac90) September 29, 2021

Dangerous performance — Imran Khan (@ImranKh90728034) September 30, 2021

He’s brilliant and amazing athleticism!

Sad he’s poor and in a village and hasn’t been recognized.



Hope this gives him some recognition and he gets his due! He deserves it. — Hemanth DP (@DPHemanth) September 29, 2021

Last month, a peppy dance video of a 63-year-old created quite abuzz on the Internet. Ravi Bala Sharma, famously known as the 'dancing dadi' has often mesmerised viewers with her dance moves. In her latest video, she is seen wearing a casual outfit, as she grooves on a song from the Bollywood movie 'Student of the Year 2'. The footage shared on her official Instagram handle has amazed the viewers.

(Image: Twitter/@ikaveri)