Man's Viral 'Doctor Who' Mask Intrigues Netizens, Fans Share Throwback Moments

An interesting picture of a man wearing a gas face mask inside the supermarket has intrigued the Reddit community. The mask, which looks like a hi-tech device, seems to be projecting out of the man’s mouth that makes him look like the Empty Child from the science fiction television series Doctor Who. With over 141k upvotes, Reddit users have been swarming the post for Doctor Who references and have left 1.7k comments in the discussion thread.

Saying, that the man featured in the now-viral photograph is a special effects artist the uploader hinted that the unique mask could well be a technologically constructed visual. Regardless, the Doctor Who fans were notably impressed.

“Are you my mummy?”, wrote a Redditor, citing the famous dialogue from the ninth episode of the series. “If I could afford to give you gold my good sir I would so here is this”, commented another appreciative of the man’s skills. “Unfortunately, the doctors in our reality can't say, this once, Rose, everyone lives,” another fan commented.

Read: 46 Fresh Coronavirus Cases Reported, Four More Deaths In Pune

Read: Health Care Workers Are 10-20% Of US Coronavirus Cases

Doctor Who watch parties

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans worldwide have been organising a WatchAlong event of the Doctor Who favourite episodes. Recently, the fans formed a virtual choir online singing lyrics of the Doctor Who cover Long Song from The Rings of Akhaten.

Composer Borna Matosic shared performance for the fans which he uploaded on Twitter and Youtube. Dubbed by the eleventh Doctor in the series, as a “lullaby without end”, the Long Song played a prominent part leading to the Mummy and Old God of Akhaten waking up after millions of years when the song finally ends.

🎵 We need YOUR VOICE for the BIGGEST #DOCTORWHO MUSIC COVER EVER!@BornaMatosic is covering The Rings of Akhaten's 'Long Song' and we need fans around the world to sing as the choir...



Watch this video to find out how to get involved: https://t.co/1C5XTELU3b #LockdownLongSong pic.twitter.com/pJHr5sV4Xa — Emily Cook (@Emily_Rosina) April 14, 2020

Read: Army Doctor Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Contact Tracing Begins

Read: Coronavirus: 204 Prisoners Released From Various Jails In J&K

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.