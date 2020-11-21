'Mask Up!': Photo Of Iguana Wearing Face Mask Wins Internet, Netizens Shares Pics Of Pets

In a world where face coverings have become the ultimate necessity, an iguana was seen wearing a facemask in Peurto Rico. The bewildering incident was shared online by a Twitter user who posted a picture of the masked pet along with its owner at a shop. With over 463 thousand likes, the photograph is now doing rounds of the internet.

(Credits: Twitter)

Shot while standing behind the masked iguana in a line, the picture shows the yellow reptile donning a white coloured mask. While the face of its owner cannot be seen clearly, the picture shows him wearing a mask too while shopping at the store.

Since shared, the rare picture has eft the internet astround. While pictures of mask clad dogs and cats have made headlines before, it is the first time, a masked lizard made it to the internet. With over 60 thousand likes, it has left people impressed with many lauding the “‘responsible” owner of the lizard. Not only have they taken this opportunity to deliberate upon the importance of masks amid COVID-19 pandemic, but they’ve also shared pictured of their mask clad pets too.

Lizard wears face mask

"Let’s be honest, he’s a king regardless, but the little mask? Impeccable," wrote a customer. While another added, "The fact that an iguana can wear a mask but the customers can’t" Yet another user asserted that he was a fan of the little iguana writing that "I LOVE HIM LOOK AT HIM BEING A RESPONSIBLE LITTLE LIZARD AAAAA"

Face masks: not just for beardies! pic.twitter.com/GKHfZLncra — Scott Rising totally sus (@Xerxes3rdActual) November 17, 2020

That is so cute!!! Is that safe for the little buddy though? — Monochrome Boi (@DoodlesMarshall) November 17, 2020

I’m savino the lil dwarf pic.twitter.com/e2MDicsjGn — MorenaðŸŒž (@alejandragzx) November 17, 2020

His bearded dragon has a mask! That’s so cool! I wonder what the beardie’s name is. — Michael Connor (@hippiechicken12) November 17, 2020

If the lizard can mask up so can you ðŸ˜¤ — Devalin Galloway (@DevalinGalloway) November 16, 2020

Can never be too careful. pic.twitter.com/Xm6XhX52wZ — Dan Cohen (@dancohen2) November 17, 2020

