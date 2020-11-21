COVID-19 Contaminated Letters Could Be Sent To Target Political Leaders, Cautions Interpol

While the entire world is still on its toes to prevent COVID-19 contraction, the international criminal police organisation, Interpol has cautioned the law enforcement agencies including the ones in India to beware of COVID-19 contaminated letters that can be sent to target the political figures. In the latest guidelines issued by the Interpol, the law enforcement agencies across the globe should remain vigilant and increase monitoring based on various modus operandi that refers to deliberate acts with the actual risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

The agency said in the guidelines that there have been instances of individuals spitting and coughing in the faces of the law enforcement officers, health practitioners and other essential workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The organisation added that even though there is a limited risk, there are few cases of “threatening letters” allegedly contaminated with the viral infection to target the political figures.

"Instances of individuals spitting and coughing in the faces of law enforcement officers, health practitioners and essential workers to intimidate them. This could represent a risk if these individuals are infected with Covid-19," the guidelines said.

"Attempts at deliberate contamination by spitting and coughing on surfaces and objects have been reported. Despite limited risk, a few cases of threatening letters allegedly contaminated with Covid-19 targeted political figures. This modus operandi could also target other vulnerable groups," it said.

COVID-19 infected persons can move places

The international agency also said that the COVID-19 infected individuals can attempt to travel from non-affected areas despite tier medical conditions or travel restrictions. Interpol also said that there have been reported instances of persons selling contaminated samples of body fluids online while viewing the pandemic as an opportunity for easy cash for ‘predatory criminals’ to take advantage.

"The results of Operation Pangea and other initiatives, conducted by Interpol with enforcement partners from March 2020 onwards, have shown an increase in fake or counterfeit medical items available on the market, including disposable surgical masks, Hand sanitisers, Antiviral and antimalarial medication, vaccines, Covid-19 test kits," the Interpol guidelines said.

