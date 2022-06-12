MasterChef Australia Judges Relish Bhel Puri; Their Reaction Amuses Netizens

When it comes to Indian cuisines, what marks it apart is the use of spices that take the taste quotient upward. Rarely, a person tasting Indian food for the first time does not fall in love with it. That was the case on Masterchef Australia too. The judges of the show liked an Indian snack that enjoys immense popularity in India.

As of now, an Indian dish made by Sara Todd, a contestant of Masterchef Australia has highly impressed the Masterchef judges. The dish being talked about here is a very common Indian snack-- our favorite 'bhel puri'. Contestant Sarah Todd made the bhel puri in one of the rounds which required her to wrap things up fast. Everybody knows how tasty and scrumptious bhel puri is and it doesn't require a lot of preparation time. While the dish is amazing, for most Indians, it is such a staple snack that to be described in detail and fascination was a little amusing.

Reactions of Masterchef judges spark discussion on social media

As the dish made by Sara Todd went viral on the internet, it sparked a discussion amongst the users on different social media platforms. People were shocked after seeing the reactions coming from Masterchef judges. This, prompted many to express their views online, "Someone made Bhel Puri in Masterchef Australia and the judges were like— ‘You packed such complex flavors into this and the raw onions were amazing and how did you manage to do this in 10 minutes!!!’ (sic)", a user took to Twitter to speak of the reactions from the judges. The tweet by the user named Pratyasha Rath has garnered more comments from other users. "What do you expect her to do in 10 min. That includes bringing the ingredients from the pantry. Others were also making raw fish, salad, etc. For 10 min it was a sensible dish", a user wrote.

Another user commented, "What would they say for our झाल मुड़ी? The amazing explosion of mustard in the mouth! Waaaaoow. "You are in ".! Master blaster chef 2B (sic)".

(Image: Shutterstock/@sarahtodd/Instagram)