MasterChef Australia Season 13: From Chole To Biryani, Indian Dishes Acquire Limelight

Season 13 of Masterchef Australia just concluded with Indian origin Justin Narayan taking the trophy home. While the competitive cooking show featured a myriad range of cuisines, several Indian dishes also grabbed the spotlight. The credits for the aforementioned goes to two particular participants Depinder Chhibber and Kishwar Chowdhury who cooked some finger-licking delicacies on the show.

Indian delicacies that caught eyeballs

Chole and Kadhai Paneer: Delhi born Depinder left the jury- Andy Allen Melissa Leong Jock Zonfrillo-mesmerized with her classic chickpeas and cottage cheese dish. Both the food items are highly popular in India, especially in the north, for their spice rich curry. In the contest, she presented it with stir-fried rice, fried okra chips, cauliflower paratha, and a pickle.

Puchkas: The Indian street food blasted tiny flavour bombs in the mouth of the judges, who were left stunned by its amazing flavours. The dish was presented by Kishwar, who has a Bengali origin. Talking about her wonderful creation, she reckoned that she misses the street food therefore, in the Invention Test Challenge, she reinvented the puchkas with a twist.

Tandoori Chicken, Naan, and Lassi: Tandoori Chicken, a much-vaunted non-vegetarian dish also made it to the top spot along with naan and smoked lassi. Presented by Depinder in the ‘cooking with fire’ immunity challenge, the Punjabi dish left the judges pretty impressed. The delicacies were presented alongside chutney, charred cabbage and fresh chillies.

Chicken Biryani: Chicken Biryani was presented by Depinder, who once again left the judges mesmerized when she cooked the time-consuming Biryani in the limited time round. She presented her smoked chicken biryani dish with pickled onions and mint chutney.

Khichuri and Begun Bhorta: Showcasing the authentic Indian flavour on an international stage, Kishwar once again presented another comfort food of the Indian household. Khichuri (Khichadi) and Begun Bhorta(Baingan Bharta) is a ubiquitous yet appetizing dish back in India. The dish was served with maach bhaja (pan-seared spiced bream) and niramish (Bengali five-spiced vegetables).

Image: Pixabay/Kishwar_Chaudhary/Instagram

