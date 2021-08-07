Restaurant owners usually look over bizarre food orders placed by customers with a grimace. People have gone as far as to order burgers without onions, buns, or patties, and pizzas without the crust. Nevertheless, a massive McDonald's order has left the staff not only shocked but also speechless.

As a quick bite option, McDonald's is not only affordable but also satisfying. Employees at a McDonald's outlet in Australia were shocked when they received a huge order worth AUD 3,400 (roughly Rs 1.86 lakh.) The entire list of items consisted of more than 300 burgers and over 100 drinks.

In addition to 70 Angus Clubhouse burgers and 39 McFamily Boxes, which contained 234 burgers, the buyer also ordered 69 large fries, a small Vanilla Coke (without ice), and a Cheeseburger without pickles and two small fries.

The manager would have been thrilled about all that money, but the kitchen would have been in chaos when they had to prepare all that food at the same time. The staff said that it would be nearly impossible to keep all the food warm as well as delicious if they cooked so much food. One of the workers said the order included a huge number of drinks - estimated to be in excess of 100 - which did not fit on the screen.

Netizens react to the order worth Rs 1.86 lakhs

One user commented, "I'd quit on the spot if I saw that order." Another went on to write, "Small wait on the Angus burgers, shouldn't be too long. Just wait around the corner."

And a third user questioned, "Is this even legal?" Others, on the other hand, were baffled by the lone cheeseburger in the midst of a large order, “The sheer audacity of that one cheeseburger.”

McDonald's is commonly referred to as 'Macca's' in Australia as part of the country's slang language. The Global fast-food chain adopted its Australian nickname in 2013 when selected stores in the country changed their signage to "Maccas". In a world first, the hamburger restaurant chose to shorten its name following an internal survey which found that 55% of Australians called it by the shortened name.

