McDonald's Social Media Manager Tweets About Feeling Snubbed, Other Brands Say 'it Hurts'

Amid the global struggle to deal with the pandemic induced mental health issues, a recent tweet by a McDonald employee has unveiled the issued faced by those tasked with presenting the glinting avatar of the brand. The rather heartbreaking tweet came from the social media manager of the famous American food chain who wrote that people only enquired about the return of “McRib” and did not ask him about his wellbeing. The tweet resonated with many others in a similar position, came out to express how consumers were only concerned with Cheesy bites, shampoo pumps and IMB computers.

it’s always “when is the McRib coming back” and never “how are you doing person who runs the McDonald’s account” — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 23, 2020

'We feel you'

While other food outlets and brands like Oreo and Grubhub joined in share similar problems, hair care brand Pantene wrote that people only asked them about the Shampoo pump. Meanwhile, stepping into the rescue, X-box said that the media manager could talk to him about anything. Yet software company Adobe reckoned that they were soon starting a group for social media managers and he could join if he wished.

We hear you... everyone just wants to know when the Cakester is coming back 😔 — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 24, 2020

Starting a social media manager support group lmk if you want to join — Adobe (@Adobe) October 23, 2020

Our DMs are full of “you sent me utensils for 4 but I ordered for one” but never “how was your day Grubhub?” and you know what, it hurts. — Grubhub (@Grubhub) October 23, 2020

If you ever feel Ba-Da-Ba-Ba-Bummed, we’re always here if you need to talk, about anything…anything. — Xbox (@Xbox) October 23, 2020

I’ve never felt more seen. Like, I don’t know when House of the Dragon is premiering.



Unrelated: When is the McRib coming back? — HBO (@HBO) October 23, 2020

Preach. People always yelling 'Fresh pot!' and never asking if I've cut back. pic.twitter.com/tYk0NrojuA — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 23, 2020

Not us crying at the accuracy. It's always "why'd you get rid of that shampoo pump" not "doing anything fun this weekend?"



P.S. We're ready for Ronald to drop his haircare routine — Pantene Pro-V (@Pantene) October 23, 2020

We feel you… it’s always “when will IBM make computers again” never “how’s it going social media person” — IBM (@IBM) October 23, 2020

