McDonald's Social Media Manager Tweets About Feeling Snubbed, Other Brands Say 'it Hurts'

Amid the global struggle to deal with the pandemic induced mental health issues, a recent tweet by a McDonald employee has unveiled the issued faced by workers

Amid the global struggle to deal with the pandemic induced mental health issues, a recent tweet by a McDonald employee has unveiled the issued faced by those tasked with presenting the glinting avatar of the brand. The rather heartbreaking tweet came from the social media manager of the famous American food chain who wrote that people only enquired about the return of “McRib” and did not ask him about his wellbeing. The tweet resonated with many others in a similar position, came out to express how consumers were only concerned with Cheesy bites, shampoo pumps and IMB computers.

'We feel you' 

While other food outlets and brands like Oreo and Grubhub joined in share similar problems, hair care brand Pantene wrote that people only asked them about the Shampoo pump. Meanwhile, stepping into the rescue, X-box said that the media manager could talk to him about anything. Yet software company Adobe reckoned that they were soon starting a group for social media managers and he could join if he wished. 

