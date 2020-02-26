The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video: Medical Attendants Dance To Celebrate Recovery Of Coronavirus Patients

What’s Viral

A heartwarming video which has surfaced online shows two medical attendants dancing to celebrate the recovery of several coronavirus patients.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
video

As coronavirus fear grips China and other parts of the world, a heartwarming video brought smiles to thousands of people on the internet. The video shows two medical attendants celebrating the recovery of several patients. The medical works can be seen performing ballet in front of a hospital in E China's Anhui after the recovery of six more coronavirus patients. Soon after being shared on Twitter, the video went viral and garnered an amazing response.

READ: WHO Confirms 80,988 Cases Of Coronavirus Across 33 Countries

'Noble service'

Ever since the video surfaced on the internet, several Twitter users hailed the medical workers and called them 'heroes and angels'. One user wrote, “God bless your great humanism of surrender and joy”. Another said, “The optimistic spirit is especially needed in difficult times to praise medical workers in the motherland”. 

READ: Govt Closely Monitoring Coronavirus Impact On Economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

READ: Coronavirus Cases Emerging Faster Outside China: WHO

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Thailand Confirms 3 New Cases, Total Increases To 40

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Bahrain Confirms Three New Cases Of Deadly Epidemic

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI VIOLENCE TIMELINE
SONIA SEEKS SHAH'S RESIGNATION
NSA AJIT DOVAL MEETS AMIT SHAH
FINAL SALUTE TO RATAN LAL
INSPIRED OR COPIED?
VIRAT KOHLI BACKS PRITHVI SHAW