Video: Medical Attendants Dance To Celebrate Recovery Of Coronavirus Patients

As coronavirus fear grips China and other parts of the world, a heartwarming video brought smiles to thousands of people on the internet. The video shows two medical attendants celebrating the recovery of several patients. The medical works can be seen performing ballet in front of a hospital in E China's Anhui after the recovery of six more coronavirus patients. Soon after being shared on Twitter, the video went viral and garnered an amazing response.

#HeartwarmingMoments: Two medical workers dance ballet in front of a hospital in E China’s Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six more #COVID19 patients. pic.twitter.com/p27njb7evk — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 25, 2020

'Noble service'

Ever since the video surfaced on the internet, several Twitter users hailed the medical workers and called them 'heroes and angels'. One user wrote, “God bless your great humanism of surrender and joy”. Another said, “The optimistic spirit is especially needed in difficult times to praise medical workers in the motherland”.

What a noble service ! What a devine happiness!!! Great people ! Great Nation!! — SRINIVASARAO BEHARA (@b6321a443d0648a) February 25, 2020

These medical workers are amazing. They are putting in many extra hours and working very hard to help the sick patients recover — Marion wheeler (@wheeler1009) February 25, 2020

Great job! I pray for China. ❤️ — ن🇮🇹 Лилечка 🇸🇾🇷🇺 (@LilySej1) February 25, 2020

So happy I am seeing that doctors are dedicated for patient .



Even knowing that they are in danger.



Serve humanity , serve plannet.



From India ..💐 — दिशव🌞 (@disuv) February 25, 2020

Politic aside, much respect for Chinese health workers who dedicated their life for taking care of those infected people. They deserve to be happy for any patient cured, coz live is precious no matter who you are or where you are.. — Yanti Lacsana (@leoni_whyel) February 26, 2020

Stay strong China，everything will be fine❤️ — 小V君 (@V82943431) February 26, 2020

