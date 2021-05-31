Mehul Choksi 'like Saif In Dil Chahta Hai'? Mystery Girl's Abduction Plot Amazes Netizens

An attractive woman befriends a man, first calls him for a walk, and later, to her apartment. Seeing it as an opportunity, the latter goes with the flow, but to his horror gets abducted, beaten up, and later arrested. Seems like a typical Bollywood script, but strangely that's what allegedly happened to fugitive ex-diamantaire Mehul Choksi.

As per sources, the woman with whom Mehul Choksi had struck up a friendship had moved into a nearby house in Antigua and had started meeting Choksi on evening walks. Later on May 23, the woman had allegedly called Mehul Choksi to meet him at her apartment. Sources say that when Mehul Choksi reached the apartment, there were many people present who allegedly attacked, beat and physically abused him before abducing & kidnapping him off to Dominica where he was later arrested.

Mehul Choksi's plight like Saif Ali Khan's in Dil Chahta Hai? Netizens relate

Mehul Choksi's 'blockbuster story' has engaged netizens in a Bollywood trivia, where all are taking their turns and in the end, likening his ordeal to Saif Ali Khan's character in Dil Chahta Hai. Saif's character Sameer was smitten by a Russian beauty when he had gone to Goa with his friends, played by Aamir Khan and Akshay Khanna, and had decided to extend his vacation to stay with her while the others returned. However, it later emerged that he landed in trouble when she abducted him with her Russian boyfriend and ran away with all his money, and valuables, and even his clothes.

An attractive woman befriended Mehul Choksi on his evening walks, attracted him, and then invited him to her appt. Choksi thought he will get some action, when he reached her place, he was abducted, then beaten up and arrested. Sounds like an OTT series starring Kay Kay Menon :) — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 31, 2021

A Twitter user who goes by the name @GabbbarSingh was the first to connect the story of Mehul with an OTT series, and a series of Hilarious comments followed thereafter. While users first connected it to 'American Thriller shows' and Ekta Kapoor serials, the moment someone wrote, "Saif Ali Khan in Dil Chahta hai", the jokes of Dil Chahta hai started, and there was no stopping thereafter.

Dil chahta hai ki Saif Ali Khan

Christina — Sharmishtha Panda (@Divvyaaa94) May 31, 2021

Saif ali khan in dil chahta hai — Bhavik Dudhwala (@dudhwalabhavik) May 31, 2021

Some got more creative and compared Choksi's life to a Mohammad Rafi song. The user wrote, "This Md Rafi song is apt for Choksi now vis a vis his girl friend: kya se kya ho gaya, bewafa,tere pyar mein". There was another, who took Hera Pheri Dialogue to troll the diamantaire and wrote, "Ladki ka chakkar Babu Bhaiya"

This Md Rafi song is apt for Choksi now vis a vis his girl friend: kya se kya ho gaya, bewafa,tere pyar mein 🤣🤣🤣 — SaiBaba (@sai_baba01) May 30, 2021

Mehul Choksi is under the scanner of both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.

