‘Merry Marine Xmas’: Scuba Santa Spreads Christmas Joy At Hospital From Aquarium; Watch

Corpus Christi's St. Nick on December 24 took children at a local hospital by surprise after he turned to a diver Santa and plunged into the Texas state aquarium to wish them Merry Christmas and Happy holidays planted among the school of fishes. In footage shared by the Texas aquarium on its social media accounts, Scuba St. Nick delivered a personalized message and seasonal greetings to the kids at Driscoll Children's Hospital. Not just that, the caring and lovable Santa also made a stop-by at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Driscoll to extend warm wishes to the toddlers and their parents on the occasion of festivities this holiday season amid a challenging year.

“Nick took a break with the fish,” the aquarium informed in the caption of the Scuba Santa’s footage. In the clip, diver Santa waves gleefully, as he delivers the message to the kids, saying, “I hear the kids have been very good this year, so I wish safe and happy holidays to the kids.” He further adds that he will be back to the North Pole soon after he wraps up his little break with the fishes this year.

According to KIII TV, about 50 families surrounded the aquarium to take photos of Corpus Christi’s Santa. The children’s hospital ensured health safety measures as they mandated masks and goggles and installed plexiglass to give the appearance of a snow globe to the children. The Santa addressed the excited children at the Occupational Therapy Department at Driscoll. Families and their kids were handed the printed photos with the Scuba Santa after the event.

Corpus Christi's Santa quite 'popular'

Corpus Christi's Santa has been quite popular among the kids as each year, he voyages down the north pole and extends Christmas wished to the children in a unique way. In 2014, he had shown up at Driscoll Children’s Hospital on a Corpus Christi Fire Department engine, prompting hoots and cheer from the kids. On one such year, he visited kids at Tuloso-Midway Primary School and transformed into musician Santa playing guitar for kids. He was spotted at the Harbor Lights parade and on a motorcycle for the Toys for Tots charity parade. Donning a cowboy hat, the old elf had also chatted with kids via teleconference. This year, he turned to Scuba St. Nicolaus!

It is Santa’s big day, but he still had time to stop by the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Driscoll to wish happy holidays to patients and families!



Driscoll's NICU is designated Level IV – the highest level of care available for premature and critically-ill newborns.

