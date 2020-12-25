‘Impressive’: Florida Man Plays Christmas Carol On Piano By Juggling Tennis Balls On It

In a unique display of talent that has wowed the internet, a Florida based man played Christmas carol by juggling the tennis balls on the piano strategically placed on the ground. Standing next to a bedecked Christmas tree and in midst of Xmas light decorations, Charles Peachock bounced multiple tennis balls that hit the piano keys playing, ’We wish you a Merry Christmas’ tune. Peachock aced the true Piano juggler skills as he entertained the night with a Christmas song to celebrate the holiday tradition.

"My girlfriend's daughter Alexis Newman posted a different video on TikTok of me messing around at our Christmas pajama party and well, it goes without saying people like watching me play the piano with my balls,” Peachock of Orlando wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

As the clip begins, professional entertainer and former America’s Got Talent finalist from 2011 is seen handling multiple tennis balls as he towers the instrument kept on the floor. He then starts to juggle multiple balls all at the same time, that produce musical notes as they land and hit one of the keys on the instrument. In the background, one could hear a live performance and Peachock attempts to play a Christmas tune in sync with the voice singing. The man wonderfully creates the melody using juggling as an interface to make music. Internet was left awestruck at the man’s skills and his expertise in playing the instrument with ball juggling tricks.

Netizens 'amazed' by juggling trick

Many poured a slew of reactions, virtual applauds, and hearts in the comments section. The footage garnered more than 13,000 likes. Peachock has posted several videos of himself juggling balls as a hobby. In one separate video, he can be seen standing in a park as he juggles 4 balls in the air. “Taking the balls outside for some fresh air,” he wrote in the caption. Admiring the man’s skills, a user wrote, “Damn I love it. That's awesome dude, Merry Christmas.” Another said, “Made me so happy!!” A third one wrote, “Hand-eye coordination unmatched.”

