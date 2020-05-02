Old Meteor Photograph Sparks Debate About Alien Invasion After It Resurfaces On Internet

An old photograph of the meteor or the alien crossing the sky has resurfaced which has sparked a fresh debate on the internet. Shared originally in the year 2016, the picture portrays the vibrant green meteor captured by the photographer Prasenjeet Yadav who wrote on his Instagram that it was “definitely one of the most memorable shots I have ever taken and also the first image that National Geographic published back in 2016.”

The picture, however, sparked a hilarious response from the online community who shared funny memes about the alien invasion on Twitter. Yadav explained in his post earlier that the GreenMeteor was captured while taking a time-lapse to document the urbanization around the Sky islands southern in India. And while users on Instagram were startled by the mystical object and called it “an incredible shot”, users on Twitter called it “Green lantern” “Kryptonite” and questioned the green colour of the meteor saying it was the “Single reactor ignition” and one needed to call superman. The post garnered over 1.9k retweets and 6.7k likes on Twitter.

"Alien invasion"

“Yeah so I'm pretty sure that's the start of an alien invasion,” wrote a user. “At this point with how 2020 is going, I wouldn't be surprised,” wrote another. “Yeah but was it an Autobot or a Decepticon?” wrote the third. On Instagram, photographer Yadav mentioned that the "camera was set at 15s exposure for 999 shots and this came into one of those shots. Green Meteor’s greenish colour comes from a combination of the heating of oxygen around the meteor and the mix of minerals ignited as the rock enters Earth's atmosphere."

Coulda sworn we closed the Breach already... pic.twitter.com/D3uk5KjNY1 — cmdr chelle! (@_ch3ru) April 27, 2020

Also, don't send Batman. He's already got one. pic.twitter.com/DDvlO54hW1 — Witty Librarian At Large (@PaulWartenberg) April 27, 2020

seconds before Alderaan was destroyed — Jonathan Brown (@KrypTanko) April 26, 2020

