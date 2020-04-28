Scientists Create Glow-in-the-dark plants, Netizens Want Them For Home Decor

The scientists have discovered a way to create unique fluorescent foliage that glows in the dark and radiates and maintains a mysterious green gleam for their whole life cycle. Termed as the Bioluminescence plants, these plants emit light like the flickering of the fireflies and replicate luminous phenomenon that occurs in a wide range of animals and microorganisms, including some fungi, insects, fish, marine invertebrates and bacteria, according to public research published on Prelight journal of The company of biologists.

In an experiment, the scientists transferred the DNA sequences found in bioluminescence mushrooms into tobacco plants, causing them to radiate the bright green glow. Researchers discovered that the vibrant glow lasted for the entire life cycle of the plant, from seedling to maturity without the use of any external chemical to maintain the luminous. The technology used by the scientists could alone create the glow "ten-fold" brighter, without harming the foliage.

Our paper about glowing plants is out in Nature Biotechnology today — but first, watch this:



1/5 pic.twitter.com/2ErhzpNYO1 — Karen Sarkisyan (@krnsrksn) April 27, 2020

In the study, Arjun Khakhar, the lead author of the study wrote, “Bioluminescent reporters such as the firefly luciferase have been widely used in eukaryotic systems. They are particularly appealing for use in plants as they do not require excitation and hence autofluorescence that is inherent to plant tissue can be avoided.” Further, the paper suggested, that the research listed key findings that the glowing greenery not only adds an “unusual dimension” to home decor but also opens an opportunity for the scientists to explore the inner workings of plants.

Twitter thrilled about "glowing-plants"

On Twitter, one of the biologists, Karen Sarkisyan, shared the findings that gathered a huge reaction from the users online who were excited to have these plants set-up for homes. Scientists have stated that they intend to bring these plants to the market in a few years after they made them "brighter”.

We showed that it is possible to create glow-in-the-dark plants by reproducing a biochemical pathway from luminous tropical mushrooms in plant cells. https://t.co/7VMirgPBAm



2/5 pic.twitter.com/V8IwJkWhJh — Karen Sarkisyan (@krnsrksn) April 27, 2020

How do we get some of these? My family would go nuts over this! — Uri #masks4all Manor (@manorlaboratory) April 27, 2020

So beautiful 💚 — Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) April 28, 2020

!!!!! Want now. Is there a timeline for making this publicly available? 😁😁😁😁. — Rachel Swanson (@SwansonSwansoff) April 27, 2020

This is truly lit!;) — Sasha Eremina (@_sasha_er) April 27, 2020

This is so beautiful! — Tathagata Biswas (@tathabiswas) April 27, 2020

Definitely want some of those for my balcony - best nightlight ever. 😁 — Petra 🧠🤖 (@cogscinotes) April 28, 2020

