Mexican Army Rescues Street Dogs & Finds Them New Homes

In Zumpango de Ocampo, on the outskirts of Mexico city, an unused kindergarten building has been converted into a sanctuary for street dogs near an international airport under development. After the airport's architects and workers discovered a high number of stray dogs wandering near the building site, the Mexican army established the Doggies of Santa Lucia shelter. Up to 50 dogs can be housed in the shelter, which will receive attention, food, and shelter.

The goal of the shelter is to train the dogs to live with humans

Carla Medellin, a veterinarian stated that the goal of the shelter is to provide the dogs with a temporary home and to train them to live with humans and other dogs so they can be adopted by a family. Not every dog sent to the shelter is destined for adoption.

Pamela Diaz, an airport architect believes that dogs can assist humans as medical alert canines. They can detect cancer, hypertension, diabetes in its early stages, and also COVID-19. According to Pamela, dogs will primarily give a mechanism to conduct quick tests at the airport.

Back in 2017, rescuers found a little puppy alive from the ruins of a building in Mexico that fell after the country's deadliest earthquake in 32 years. The rescue happened in an apartment building in the capital's southern district. The structure is one of a small number of collapsed structures.

Overpopulation of street dogs in India

India also has a significant stray dog population that is struggling to find their own area in our cities. The majority of these vulnerable dogs die tragically, either as a result of a lack of care for diseases or as a result of being involved in traffic accidents.

Recently, Delhi High Court came up with an 86-page verdict stating that the community dogs have the right to food, and citizens have the right to feed them. Care and caution should be exercised to ensure that it does not infringe on the rights of others or cause any harm, hindrance, harassment, or nuisance to other individuals or members of society.

