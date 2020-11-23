Mexico Navy Hires Dog Rescued From Floods For Search And Rescue Team, Watch Video

A dog which was rescued from floods in Mexico has been hired by the country’s navy. According to a Twitter post by the Mexican navy, the unnamed golden Labrador would be a part of their search and rescue team and would be deployed soon. In addendum to the revelation, the team also shared a two-minute long clip which showed the pooch wearing the uniform and standing next to the troops.

Mexican navy hires rescued dog

“We welcome the new member of #CuatroPatas to the great #FamiliaNaval , which was rescued by naval personnel in days gone by.” the naval forces wrote a tweet. In addendum, they also asked suggestions for the dog’s name from people giving them an email address to post their names to. Since shared, the clip has been viewed nearly 300 thousand times and has garnered varied reactions from people.

Read: Mexico City Increases Number Of Virus Tests Available

Read: Humans Laying Low, Record Number Of Olive Ridley Turtle Hatchlings Released In Mexico

Le damos la bienvenida al nuevo integrante de #CuatroPatas a la gran #FamiliaNaval, que fue rescatado por personal naval en días pasados.



¡Ayúdanos a ponerle nombre!



Envíanos tu propuesta al correo: redessociales@semar.gob.mx no olvides agregar tus datos de contacto. pic.twitter.com/hdBwoqHQCH — SEMAR México (@SEMAR_mx) November 16, 2020

Dog’s rescue

The dog was rescued last week from floodwaters in southern Mexico. The rescue video of the pooch was later shared on Twitter and netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the people who saved the frightened dog. In the clip, one could see the pooch clinging to a building as it desperately tries to stay afloat.

The yellow Labrador was then seen taking support from a railing attached to a building as a rescue boat going through the neighbourhood spots it. Upon seeing the rescuers coming to his aid, the dog was seen moving his paws to the side of the boat as a man gently lifted him to safety. The video was shared by American basketball played Rex Chapman, who called the rescuers "heroes".

Read: Video: ‘Heroes’ Rescue Scared Dog Clinging To Building In Floodwaters, Netizens All Hearts

Read: Humans Laying Low, Record Number Of Olive Ridley Turtle Hatchlings Released In Mexico

.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.