Video: ‘Heroes’ Rescue Scared Dog Clinging To Building In Floodwaters, Netizens All Hearts

In a heartwarming incident, a scared dog recently had a lucky escape from floodwaters that are currently engulfing parts of southern Mexico. The rescue video of the pooch has been shared on Twitter and netizens cannot stop appreciating the people who saved the frightened dog. In the clip, one can see the pooch clinging to a building as it desperately tries to stay afloat.

The yellow Labrador is seen taking support from a railing attached to a building as a rescue boat going through the neighbourhood spots it. Upon seeing the rescuers coming to his aid, the dog can be seen moving his paws to the side of the boat as a man gently lifted him to safety. The video was shared by American basketball played Rex Chapman, who called the rescuers "heroes".

There are massive floods in southeast Mexico right now.



These guys in a boat found a good boy who was cold, frightened, and clinging to a wall.



Heroes...pic.twitter.com/DqAYsaYOuZ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 15, 2020

READ: Doctor Dresses Up As Batman To Fulfil Cancer Patient's Dream; Watch Viral Video

According to reports, the dog was rescued by the members of the Mexican Navy. Another video shared by another user also showed the pooch being carried to a safe spot by one of the rescuers. A Twitter user also posted an image of the dog looking much happier and drier following the heroic rescue.

They are members of Mexican Navy, they later shared this pic of the puppy safe and dry pic.twitter.com/ZCHrOZBKgS — ak (@beatnikcabello) November 15, 2020

READ: Belgian Racing Pigeon Fetches Record Price Of $1.9 Million

Netizen praise the rescuers

Since shared, the video of the rescue has garnered over five million views and thousands of likes and comments. Internet users flooded the comments section in praise of the rescuers. While one user wrote, “In a world when you can be anything, be kind,” another added, “All my love to the people and animals of southeast Mexico. So thankful for rescuers like this”. “What an amazing story of Saving an animal,” added third. "It doesn’t always take much to remind us of our collective humanity,” wrote fourth.

I like how he allowed the dog his time to feel comfortable — Exploding Golden Goose Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) November 15, 2020

How can I contribute to that pups recovery? And to those amazing rescuers? — Mama_C2 (@mama_c2) November 15, 2020

Awwww! Poor baby looked so scared and relieved at the same time. — Toni 🦋♥️ (@tonipayne) November 15, 2020

Every time I begin to believe there's no hope for humanity, something like this happens and it rekindles that hope for me. Thank you for posting this. — Unrepresented Citizen (@Conruthhoward) November 15, 2020

READ: Cambodian Boy Who Competed Barefoot With Worn Out Bicycle Gets Help, New Bike

Aw love the trust in his eyes when he realizes they are there to help — Samantha Kelly (@Tweetinggoddess) November 15, 2020

In a world full of sorrow, let us be the ones who rescue the helpless, let us reach out a hand to save a life, let us be the ones who care. One day, we may be the ones who need rescuing! — cynthia boden (@CynthiaBoden) November 15, 2020

YES HEROES!!🖤 — StacyGSGreenberg (@StacyGSG) November 15, 2020

So overwhelming, with all the storms, and saving this poor dog. My heart dropped. Thank you to all of you trying to rescue human & best friends alike. — amanda abney (@AmandaAbney4) November 15, 2020

READ: Pune Woman Accidently Dumps Purse With Jewelry Worth Crores In Garbage, Retrieves It Later

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.