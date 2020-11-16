Last Updated:

Video: ‘Heroes’ Rescue Scared Dog Clinging To Building In Floodwaters, Netizens All Hearts

A scared and wet dog recently had a lucky escape from floodwaters that are currently engulfing parts of southern Mexico, video of the rescue has gone viral.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Video

In a heartwarming incident, a scared dog recently had a lucky escape from floodwaters that are currently engulfing parts of southern Mexico. The rescue video of the pooch has been shared on Twitter and netizens cannot stop appreciating the people who saved the frightened dog. In the clip, one can see the pooch clinging to a building as it desperately tries to stay afloat. 

The yellow Labrador is seen taking support from a railing attached to a building as a rescue boat going through the neighbourhood spots it. Upon seeing the rescuers coming to his aid, the dog can be seen moving his paws to the side of the boat as a man gently lifted him to safety. The video was shared by American basketball played Rex Chapman, who called the rescuers "heroes". 

 

READ: Doctor Dresses Up As Batman To Fulfil Cancer Patient's Dream; Watch Viral Video

According to reports, the dog was rescued by the members of the Mexican Navy. Another video shared by another user also showed the pooch being carried to a safe spot by one of the rescuers. A Twitter user also posted an image of the dog looking much happier and drier following the heroic rescue. 

READ: Belgian Racing Pigeon Fetches Record Price Of $1.9 Million

Netizen praise the rescuers 

Since shared, the video of the rescue has garnered over five million views and thousands of likes and comments. Internet users flooded the comments section in praise of the rescuers. While one user wrote, “In a world when you can be anything, be kind,” another added, “All my love to the people and animals of southeast Mexico.  So thankful for rescuers like this”. “What an amazing story of Saving an animal,” added third. "It doesn’t always take much to remind us of our collective humanity,” wrote fourth. 

READ: Cambodian Boy Who Competed Barefoot With Worn Out Bicycle Gets Help, New Bike

READ: Pune Woman Accidently Dumps Purse With Jewelry Worth Crores In Garbage, Retrieves It Later

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND