Miracle Puppy Born With Six Legs And Two Tails: 'Organs Appear To Be In Great Shape'

A puppy is born with six legs and two tails in Oklahoma, United States. Neel Veterinary hospital has shared a picture of the puppy with all the details. The hospital also revealed its name which is, Skipper. As per the veterinarians at the hospital, this is the first instance of a dog with six legs to be born alive. Vets said that most of the animals with physical deformity are unable to survive, however, Skipper appears to be in good health.

Puppy with six legs

Neel Veterinary Hospital in a Facebook post wrote, "She has survived longer than we suspect any other canine has (at just 4 days old - published research does not indicate one has been born alive) with her combination of congenital conditions". "He has a type of congenital conjoining disorders called monocephalus dipygus and monocephalus rachipagus dibrachius tetrapus which simply means she has 1 head and chest cavity but 2 pelvic regions, 2 lower urinary tracts, 2 reproductive systems, 2 tails and 6 legs among other things," read a part of their post. The hospital has mentioned that all the legs of the puppy are moving and is responding to stimuli. Vets said that they will continue to monitor the pup's growth.

Read: Japan Space Agency On Asteroid Probe Findings

Read: Rakesh Tikait's 'burn Crops' Call Goes Wrong; BKU Leader Makes U-turn As UP Farmer Acts

Family is asking for donations

Skipper's human family have started a Facebook page to show the progress of skipper. According to the family, Skipper is doing great at home and is beginning to crawl. They have mentioned that her outside legs are dominant and inside legs are recessive. Her family has asked for donations so that they can pay her medical bills which are to come. Netizens are praying for the recovery of the puppy. One user commented, "Thankyou for caring for this dog and giving it a shot at life. I have my fingers crossed Skipper will survive and have a good life." Another user commented, "I say thank you for giving this special baby a fighting chance! You are awesome."

Read: US Arrests Wife Of Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' On International Drug Trafficking Charges

Read: Biden To Host First Virtual Meeting With PM Trudeau To Unveil US-Canada Partnership Roadmap

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.