'Miraculous Survival': Hiker Lands On Cliff Ledge After Falling More Than 100 Feet

In a miraculous story of survival, an American hiker survived a 100-foot drop onto a cliff ledge, where he remained stranded for hours before being rescued. Describing details of the accident, Salt Lake City Fire Department, in an online post revealed that the involved man was hiking in the area west of Ensign Peak, located near downtown Salt Lake City, Utah when he fell more than 100 feet landing on a cliff ledge.

The Fire department also shared photos of the rescue operation which shows the rescuers descending down to help the 29-year-old. They further revealed that the man had sustained injuries to his pelvis and leg. According to the rescuers, the man lost his phone during his plunge and was stuck on the mountain for over five hours before 911 was called.

This morning SLC Fire’s Heavy Rescue Team rescued a 29 yr. old male hiking in the area that fell more than 100 feet landing on a cliff ledge. He sustained injuries to his pelvis and leg. After losing his phone he was stuck on the mountain for over 5 hours before 911 was called. pic.twitter.com/22xG2ExzAI — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) December 27, 2020

Here you can see crews lowering the man down the cliff side. pic.twitter.com/obxq3FqZB1 — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) December 27, 2020

Speaking to The Salt Lake Tribune later, Fire Captain Tony Stowe said that man tumbled down a mountain and came to a stop just before the cliff edge. He lost his phone and remained stranded for over five hours on the cliff ledge. He later flashed his flashlight, waved his arms and yelled for help which caught the attention of a group of homeless people who live in the area. It was these people who called 911 at about 9.30 am (local time) after which the fire department arrived to rescue the unidentified man.

In a similar incident, a heart-throbbing rescue took place in California when an elderly women hiker fell off the track and paramedics saved her life. According to international reports, the 69-year-old woman was hiking at Rubio Canyon which is near to Pasadena in the afternoon, when she fell.

A video has been shared by an American news channel which revealed that the security worker caught the woman at the exact moment she lost her grip and was falling into the canyon. Later, the woman was reunited with her partner who then continued their hike on the right path.

