Hiker Falls Off Trail At Cliff, Paramedics Save Her Through Helicopter Rescue

A heart-throbbing rescue took place in California on January 25 when an elderly women hiker fell off the track and paramedics saved her life. According to international reports, the 69-year-old woman was hiking at Rubio Canyon which is near to Pasadena in the afternoon, when she fell.

The Rescue

Paramedics along with first responders arrived at the scene and managed to lower one of the emergency service workers down through a harness. The woman was hanging for nearly 10 minutes by then. She was clinging to a few tree roots that were jutting out of the cliff face, and just 100 feet away from falling off to the bottom when she rescued by the emergency worker in the nick of time.

She was then lifted up and carried back to safety, reunited with her partner, before she and her partner were led on foot to a clearing. The lady even posed with the emergency workers for some photos after she was rescued.

A video has been shared by an American news channel which revealed that the security worker caught the woman at the exact moment she lost her grip and was falling into the canyon. Later, the woman was reunited with her partner who then continued their hike on the right path.

Furthermore, the rescued woman also thanked the paramedics and hugged the security worker who was lowered to the spot via a harness. Reports also suggest that the elderly hiker only survived minor injuries and therefore refused any medical treatment.

After the entire incident, Altadena Sheriff's Station released a statement saying that the couple were eventually able to make it up to the trailhead with any more accidents that required assistance. The woman who was rescued just minutes ago reportedly then used hiking poles to find a way through the canyon surrounded by bushes.

(With Agency inputs)