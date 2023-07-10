Ahead Of Mission Impossible 7 Release, Jaipur-based Band Recreates Film’s Theme Song

The hype for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning is at an all-time high. The film releases on July 12, Wednesday, and ticket sales are on fire. Now, a Jaipur-based brass band has recreated the original theme of Mission: Impossible.

3 things you need to know:

The first Mission: Impossible film released in 1996.

Its theme, however, was created in 1967 for the British TV series of the same name.

A desi band by the name of JEA covered the song in true wedding band fashion.

Mission: Impossible theme gets a desi twist

The brass band, JEA, performed the main M: I theme on the road. As soon as their instructor gave them the signal they started playing the song at the original tempo and with the same rhythm. As they played, people started gathering up to spectate and even started dancing to the tunes as well. The spy-espionage inspiring theme truly received a full-blown desi twist. See the video here.

Tom Cruise speaks perfect Hindi

The Magnolia star was recently gave an interview to ETalk during the promotion of the film. At first, the interviewer praised the actor for his exceptionalism and asked, “Is there anything you cannot do?” After she joked that she wondered if the actor was suddenly going to start talking in Hindi next, Cruise encouraged her to start an exchange.

Tom Cruise speaking Hindi+classic TC laugh and being totally charming as always 🤌🤌🤌 #TomCruise #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/bIqbF4YVE0 — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) July 6, 2023

After she asks, “Namaste, aap kaise ho? (Hello, how are you?)” Cruise clearly repeats the same words. After the exchange, both Cruise and the interviewer praise each other for their vocalisation of the language. Several fans also gave their praise to the star and praised him for being such a proficient speaker. Mission: Impossible 7 comes one week before the massive box office clash of Barbie and Oppenheimer, which will release on June 21.