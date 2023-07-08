Mission Impossible Star Tom Cruise Replies To Interviewer In Perfect Hindi | Watch

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is notoriously popular for being exceptionally talented and picking up new talents. He’s currently busy promoting his latest film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part I. Throughout the course of the Mission: Impossible films, Cruise has performed a number of breathtaking stunts and has remained insistent that he will keep it that way. However, the 61-year-old can apparently even speak a bit of Hindi.

2 things you need to know:

Tom Cruise is gearing up for the release of Mission: Impossible 7, which releases on July 12 in India.

Cruise spoke with a Hindi-versed interviewer, who got him to speak some Hindi.

Tom Cruise asks ‘Aap kaise ho?’ in Hindi

The Mission: Impossible actor was part of an interview with ETalk about his latest foray into the action-spy thriller entry. The interviewer first praises the actor for his exceptional skills and asks, “Is there anything you cannot do?” After she said that she thought he was going to speak with her in Hindi, Cruise encourages her to give a prompt so that he may give a swift reply.

Tom Cruise speaking Hindi+classic TC laugh and being totally charming as always 🤌🤌🤌 #TomCruise #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/bIqbF4YVE0 — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) July 6, 2023

After she asks, “Namaste, aap kaise ho? (Hello, how are you?)” Cruise clearly repeats the words. After the exchange, both Cruise and the interviewer praise each other for their vocalisation of the language. Several fans also gave their praise. While one fan praised their exchange, “They are so vibing here and it is glorious. Charming back and forth,” another fan asked, “What if he did DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge).”

Tom Cruise wants to make M: I films even when he’s 80

In a conversation with the Sydney Morning Herald, Tom Cruise said that he plans to make action-adventure films well into his 80s. The Mission: Impossible actor gave an example of Harrison Ford, who recently starred in the big-budgeted mammoth Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the age of 80.

(Tom Cruise in a still from Top Gun: Maverick, where he himself flew the jet | Image: Indie5051/Twitter)

Cruise told the outlet, “Harrison Ford is a legend, I hope to be still going, I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” he said. “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.” Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part I releases on July 14, just one week before Oppenheimer and Barbie.