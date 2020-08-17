US: Mississippi Man Proposes To Place A Giant Mosquito On New State Flag

A man has reportedly proposed a huge mosquito to be put on the top of Mississippi state flag. The state which is currently in the process to choose to a new flag has received thousands of design proposals from residents. However, it was the ‘mosquito flag’ which created a buzz on the internet.

'It was a joke'

Proposed by Thomas Rosete, the design features a giant mosquito surrounded by a circle of stars on the flag. Speaking exclusively to an American media outlet, the deckhand at the Yazoo river, said that he created the ‘Mosquito flag’ as a joke to take a dig at a co-worker who was opposed to the changed flag. Describing the inspiration behind his work he said that mosquitos are present everywhere on the river.

3,000 proposals received

Nearly 3,000 Mississippi residents submitted their designs on August 14. A number of design themes have been proposed for then-new flag including designs like waves representing the Mississippi River, Magnolia blossoms and treses, Gulf Coast lighthouse, a teddy bear, Kermit the Frog and the mosquito flag.etc.

The 'Mosquito flag' has also created quite a buzz on the internet eliciting a mixed reaction from residents.

Very important news: a mosquito flag has made it to round two of the new Mississippi flag considerations. pic.twitter.com/zKDZ1H9wsH — BLM, money plane pilot (@babystatesman) August 10, 2020

Mississippi, my sweet home state. Y’all NEED to choose the mosquito flag. NEED. — Laurie B. (@RevLaurieinLex) August 15, 2020

Thats an accurate flag. Mississippi is full of hell mosquitos. — Corporal Clunks (@CClunks) August 15, 2020

"Mississippi our flag isn't racist anymore, but you're still gotta deal with mosquitoes."



Feels like a very ballsy move. — Comrade Skaven (@PhilodoxPils) August 16, 2020

The semi-finalists for a new Mississippi flag 👇 pic.twitter.com/5CRrYqL2Ie — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) August 16, 2020

Mississippi had used the same Confederate-themed flag since 1894, when white supremacists in the Legislature set the design amid backlash to political power that African Americans gained during Reconstruction. People who voted in a 2001 election chose to keep the flag, but the symbol remained divisive in a state with a 38% Black population.

Eight of Mississippi’s public universities and a growing number of cities and counties stopped flying the state flag in recent years. According to the rule, if voters accept the commission’s proposal, that design will become the new flag. If they reject it, commissioners will draw a new design and that will go on the ballot later.

