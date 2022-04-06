Mohali Chaat Seller Wears Business Suit To Serve Customers; Reveals Reason In Viral Video

A 22-year-old man wakes up at 6:00 am, every morning, gets into his formal business suit and heads to the streets of Mohali, near Chandigarh to set up shop. Accompanied by his brother, he treats his customers to a plethora of scrumptious street food that includes gol gappas and alu tikki among other other things.

While there are several street vendors whose stalls tickle the olfactory nerves of passers-by, the 22-year-old's choice of attire makes him stand apart from the rest. A street vendor wearing a business suit is not a very common sight in India, or for that matter, elsewhere in the world. The 22-year-old vendor, however, has a solid reason for his choice of clothing.

His stall caught the eye of netizens after a video was shared online by YouTuber and food blogger, Harry Uppal. The conversation between the chat seller and Uppal has left netizens awestruck, and the video, since being shared on Instagram, has garnered over 92K views.

The seller, whose name wasn't revealed in the video, talks about his daily routine, as he replies to questions from the food blogger. He tells how he started the stall with his own hard-earned money and is working day and night to pursue his dream, despite all the challenges the COVID pandemic threw at him.

On being asked about his choice of attire, the 22-year-old replies that he studied hotel management where he was taught to always dress smartly. “Ye bas hotel management ka sign hai (this is just a sign that I have done hotel management). I have a degree in hotel management and we want people to know it and people do know our story," he said.

Coming to his customer base, the 22-year-old chaat seller said that he prepares everything fresh every day and people love it so much that he manages to sell off everything by the end of the day. Once his shop makes more than needed, he says he plans to start a small shop named 'I love Punjab.'

Take a look at the video below:

'May God bless you', Netizens react

Meanwhile, the video received numerous views, shares and likes on Instagram, with netizens praising the 22-year-old's resolve. "So so Proud of this man (sic)", commented the user. A second user wrote, "Appreciate bro.

May God bless you with success (sic)". Take a look at some more reactions below.

(Image: @therealharryuppal/Instagram)