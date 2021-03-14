'Monk Of Cricket': Dhoni's New Viral bald Look Starts Meme Fest On Twitter

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoys a huge amount of fan following around the world. Although he has retired from international cricket, his fans time to time remember his heroics from the past. Apart from his brilliant cricketing skills, MS Dhoni, since the beginning of his cricketing career is widely followed due to his hairstyle. Now, Dhoni's new look has been going viral on social media.

Dhoni's 'Monk' look has created a lot of buzz on social media and people are guessing why the captain cool has gone bald. MS Dhoni is known for changing his hairstyle and interestingly his fans adopt his hairstyle as well. From supporting a long hairstyle in his early phase of a cricketing career to a crisp short hairstyle, the captain cool often sets trends for his fans.

In fact, in 2006 during the presentation ceremony in Lahore, Pakistani President Pervez Musharaff suggested MS Dhoni not to get a haircut and keep the long hairstyle as he looks good in it. Now, Dhoni's new look is trending on Twitter. In the viral picture, bald Dhoni can be seen sitting within his deep thoughts in the attire of a monk.

While some are guessing it's for advertisement others are trying some wild guesses by outlining his competition with Yuvraj Singh. Be it an advertisement or real, Dhoni's new look has started a meme fest on social media.

A user wrote, "Monk of cricket Because, Dhoni absorbs pressure like a monk. When a monk is resolved to commit to a responsibility, no amount of external factors can affect them, tempt them."

Monk of cricket



Because,

Dhoni absorbs pressure like a monk. When a monk is resolved to commit to a responsibility, no amount of external factors can affect them, tempt them. pic.twitter.com/RDy4eQaKb7 — jenish savaj (@JenishSavaj) March 14, 2021

Another user wrote, "After watching Yuvi's 22 ball half century at the age of 39."

After watching Yuvi's 22 ball half century at the age of 39.



Dhoni:#YuvrajSingh#INDLvsSAL pic.twitter.com/TLsqoB3Ybf — Praveen Singh (@Praveen93718143) March 13, 2021



"The monk who played cricket for India," added another user.

OMG

MS Dhoni in a new incarnation again In a new advertisement of Star Sports, Mahi Bhai will be seen as a monk. ❤️

#MSDhoni #StarSports pic.twitter.com/AswHCwuXZR — Deepak Kolay (MSDian 💛) (@msdian_deepak7) March 14, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.