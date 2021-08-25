Monkey's Stint With Mask Gets Caught On Camera, Video Goes Viral; Watch Here

Even as the world stresses its efforts to expand vaccination against COVID-19, the protocol to wear masks and follow COVID appropriate behaviour remains intact as the coronavirus infection continues to spread. After battling the ravaging pandemic, the mask has become a new normal for humans, but lately, we have seen animals make themselves comfortable with the masks. In a widely shared video, a monkey can be seen playing off with a discarded mask disposed on the road.

The crazy viral video was shared by the former basketball player Rex champion on the microblogging site Twitter, with a caption, “If you’ve already seen a monkey find a mask and promptly put it on its face today then just keep on scrolling…”

The video that has garnered massive feedback on social media platforms shows a monkey picking up a mask from the road and swiftly putting it on his face. The internet was shocked to see how the monkey knew that it was a mask to be worn on the face. The video became more interesting as the monkey adorned the black mask, which was too large for his face and covered his eyes, making him unable to see anything. Even though he fails to wear it perfectly, he tries to wear it perfectly again but fails amid confusion. The hilarious reaction of the monkey got captured in the viral video.

Watch the video here:

If you’ve already seen a monkey find a mask and promptly put it on its face today then just keep on scrolling… pic.twitter.com/Lv3WpeukyS — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 24, 2021

The video was posted hours ago and has been retweeted several times, with more than 42,000 likes on it. The comment section was filled with hilarious reactions, where some had said that even animals know the use of masks, but humans don’t, sarcastically pointing at people who refuse to wear masks. A user commented, “ He's much more evolved than a large portion of our population.” While others said, “YO! These "lower" beings have evolved and they are smarter than we are.,” third wrote, “This guy is great. But I am worried about monkeys which are roaming the street, out shopping, et al without masks!

YO! These "lower" beings have evolved and they are smarter than we are. — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) August 24, 2021

This guys is great. But I am worried about monkeys which are roaming the street, out shopping, et al without masks! — Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) August 25, 2021

Image Credit: Twitter