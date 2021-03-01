Moray Eel Undergoes Emergency Surgery In Kerala After Attack By Another Fish, Now Stable

A moray eel, a female marine fish which was attacked and injured by another fish was brought back to life in Kerala, reported PTI. A rare surgery was performed on a Moray eel at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo for the first time in any zoological park in the country. The 600 gm female eel had been kept along with two other eels in the same glass enclosure at the zoo aquarium.

Moray eel undergoes surgery

The female fish was found critically injured on February 27 by the attack of a fellow eel. According to zoo sources, its stomach was found severely bitten, flesh ripped apart and internal organs too. Zoo authorities immediately sought the help of zoo veterinarian Dr. Jacob Alexander who suggested immediate surgery to give relief to the wounded fish. Zoo authorities also called Chengannur-based veterinary surgeons Dr.Tittu Abraham and Dr. Amritha Lakkshmi K U for support as they had prior experience in performing similar procedures on fish.

The fish is now stable

Giving anaesthesia to the wounded fish was the most difficult task for the veterinarians. The zoo authorities told PTI that the surgery was a success and the fish was doing well now but the 48 hours after the procedure was critical. The fish has now been kept in a separate tank. Dr. Jacob Alexander told PTI that the surgery was a success and the fish was doing well now but the 48 hours after the procedure was critical. Dr. Jacob Alexander later said expert training should be given to veterinary students in performing such surgical procedures so that they can give relief to such creatures in pain.

Crocodile undergoes surgery

In a similar incident in US, doctors of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine successfully performed surgery on a Nile crocodile named Anuket. The crocodile weighed 341 pound. According to the social media post of St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, In December, a shoe slipped off the feet of a tourist ziplining over the crocodile habitat. Anuket who lived with another crocodile Sobek ate the shoe. There were many efforts made to remove the shoe but all failed. That's when Anuket had to undergo abdominal surgery.

(Inputs from PTI)

