Throw A Fish Back Into The Water In Fortnite Challenge Guide: Learn How To Do It

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, Zero Point has been a massive success just as the previous season. Fortnite update 15.40 has brought several new changes to the game, especially when it comes to the new Weekly Challenges. Also, the survival multiplayer never fails to introduce interesting seasonal events, and the latest one coming to the game is the Fortnite Short Nite event starting on February 20. However, many players are currently wondering about how to Throw a Fish back into the water from Fortnite Week 12 challenges. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Throw a fish back into the water in Fortnite Week 12 Challenges

Fortnite hosts various Weekly Challenges that allows players to earn exciting rewards and extra XP whenever they complete them. In Season 5, the game introduced weekly challenges than before, and now we are into its 12th week of small events or side quests for players to complete. One of the Fortnite Week 12 challenges asked players to Throw a Fish back into the water. But, many who have never tried it before find it quite difficult to understand, so here is how you can do it -

How to Throw a Fish back into the water in Fortnite?

As we are aware that the recent challenges have been revolving around fishing and the Fishstick skin. But, as the interface is new, it can be a bit confusing. In the Throw a Fish back into the water Fortnite Challenge, you need to understand that you have to first catch a fish and then throw it back into the water. So, at first, try to find a Fishing Rod, but make sure you know that it will occupy one of the weapon slots. So, you will have to drop in places where you can water, and for finding a Fishing Rod you must look for the fishing barrel, which generally spawns on docks.

Now, all you need to do is cast the lure and wait until the bobber moves or dips under the water. However, you must be aware that not every cast is guaranteed to return a fish. And, as soon as you have managed to catch fish, you will be able to see it in the hotbar. Once it is equipped, it becomes a throwable item like a grenade. So, throw the fish into the water and it will complete the challenge, and earn you 20,000 XP.

