'Mosquito Trap' Idea Goes Viral On Social Media; Leaves Netizens Laughing Hard

A 'Mosquito trap' post on social media was termed as 'genius' idea. It left netizens laughing hard and received tons of comments from people.

Mosquitoes might be tiny, but they have the power to make people lose their sleep, give itchy bite marks and even cause diseases. Right from coils, electronic, spray or cream repellants to nets, there are various ways in which people try to keep the insect away. Now, a ‘mosquito trap’ idea is going viral on social media, and it is making netizens laugh hard.

‘Mosquito trap’ idea leaves netizens in splits

A netizen posted a ‘mosquito trap' along with a picture of salt, a bottle cap full of tequila, a stick, and a rock.

She then quipped that the mosquito would land on the salt, believing it to be sugar. It will then feel thirsty and jump into the cap, thinking it was water. It will then trip on the stick because it was ‘drunk’ and then bang its head on the rock and die. 

Many netizens laughed out hard at the post and termed it as a ‘genius’ idea.  

Some were curious about where the lime was, as people have a slice of lime after the tequila. 

Some had sarcastic responses while One felt that it was too much effort, and swatting them away was an easier option. 

The joke was not a new one, and some wrote that it had been ripped off from a meme from a year, while another claimed it had been a Czech joke. The person who posted it also clarified that the joke had been around for years and she was happy that people were enjoying it again.   

Later, as a songwriter-producer Critical Jake Theory posted a modified version of the joke with rum instead of whiskey, there were more reactions. This post received over 383.3K likes and 64.3K retweets.

Some even imagined what would happen after the rock, one writing that it would die of COVID-19 or have a concussion.

 

