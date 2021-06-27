'Mosquito Trap' Idea Goes Viral On Social Media; Leaves Netizens Laughing Hard

Mosquitoes might be tiny, but they have the power to make people lose their sleep, give itchy bite marks and even cause diseases. Right from coils, electronic, spray or cream repellants to nets, there are various ways in which people try to keep the insect away. Now, a ‘mosquito trap’ idea is going viral on social media, and it is making netizens laugh hard.

‘Mosquito trap’ idea leaves netizens in splits

A netizen posted a ‘mosquito trap' along with a picture of salt, a bottle cap full of tequila, a stick, and a rock.

She then quipped that the mosquito would land on the salt, believing it to be sugar. It will then feel thirsty and jump into the cap, thinking it was water. It will then trip on the stick because it was ‘drunk’ and then bang its head on the rock and die.

Mosquito trap.

The mosquito lands on the salt, thinking it's sugar. They get thirsty for water, but the cap has tequila in it.

The mosquito gets drunk, trips on the stick and bangs its head on the rock.#IAmGoingToBeRichWithThisPatent pic.twitter.com/wQfAXlbB3j — Judianna (@Judianna) June 25, 2021

Many netizens laughed out hard at the post and termed it as a ‘genius’ idea.

This is as good a plan as any other I've seen. lol — Bucky Barfbag 🌵 (@BuckyBarfbag) June 25, 2021

I admit... I laughed... just a little. 🙃😇 pic.twitter.com/hB4gP2md0r — James Roe (@Roe_JamesRoe) June 25, 2021

Genius — Dave Lynn (@freddavelynn) June 25, 2021

Some were curious about where the lime was, as people have a slice of lime after the tequila.

Where's the lime though? — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) June 25, 2021

Oh, I thought the mosquito mistook the rock for a lime and died trying to eat it — Dave Pelna 🇺🇸 (@DavePelna) June 25, 2021

Some had sarcastic responses while One felt that it was too much effort, and swatting them away was an easier option.

wow.. Y on earth this idea didn't come to my mind. Im so dumb. — Prakash (@moktann9) June 26, 2021

That's a lot of work... I lust swat them... — Che Huahua (@_BottomLineGuy_) June 25, 2021

The joke was not a new one, and some wrote that it had been ripped off from a meme from a year, while another claimed it had been a Czech joke. The person who posted it also clarified that the joke had been around for years and she was happy that people were enjoying it again.

For the record - this joke has been around for years. I’m just happy so many people are enjoying and sharing it. We all need a laugh, right? — Judianna (@Judianna) June 26, 2021

Later, as a songwriter-producer Critical Jake Theory posted a modified version of the joke with rum instead of whiskey, there were more reactions. This post received over 383.3K likes and 64.3K retweets.

Mosquito trap.

The mosquito lands on the salt, thinking it's sugar. They get thirsty for water, but the cap has rum in it.

The mosquito gets drunk, trips on the stick and bangs its head on the rock. pic.twitter.com/rLfHmbmtna — Critical Jake Theory (@jakecoco) June 25, 2021

Some even imagined what would happen after the rock, one writing that it would die of COVID-19 or have a concussion.

You didn't finish.



...bangs it's heads on the rock, gets a concussion and passes out. Wakes up with with memory loss and starts to neigh. It believes it's now a horse. — INDABOSKI!! (@I_rep_Ace) June 26, 2021

Then it dies of Covid19. — Nam Sardar (@namsardar) June 26, 2021

