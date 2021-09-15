MP Home Minister Calls For Action Against Indore Woman For Dancing On Zebra Crossing

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra called for action against the Instagram influencer, who took it to the streets of Indore to shoot a dance video. Identified as Shreya Kalra, the social media influencer took to her Instagram to share a video of her performing the popular internet dance challenge on the zebra crossing at the Rasoma Laboratory intersection in Indore. The video has since gone viral prompting various reactions from the public.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister calls for action

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra took to his official Twitter handle to call action against the social media influencer. Calling it 'Flash Mob', the minister stated that the video was made in a wrongful manner and discouraged similar actions in the future. He tagged the Home Department of MP along with DGP Madhya Pradesh and Joint Director of Jansampark Indore. He stated,

''#Indore में ट्रैफिक सिग्नल पर फ्लैश मॉब करने को लेकर मॉडल पर नियमों के अनुसार कार्रवाई करने के लिए अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया है। फ्लैश मॉब का भाव भले ही कुछ हो लेकिन तरीका गलत है।''

Instagram Influencer dances on road

On September 12, Shreya Kalra took to her Instagram to share a video of her attempting a popular internet trend in a public place as a response to one of her follower's requests. The youngster was then seen performing the dance challenge in the middle of the zebra crossing while the traffic signal was turned red. As seen in the video, the youngster continued to perform the dance challenge while the cars and bikes were halted at the signal. She shared the video with the caption, ''Please do not break the rules - red sign means you have to stop at the signal not because I’m dancing and wear your masks guys.''

As per several reports, the police have served a notice to Shreya Kalra and her team involved in the filming of the video for disrupting traffic.

