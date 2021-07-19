Mumbai: Cop Guides Father-daughter To Safety Amidst Heavy Downpour, Wins Internet; Watch

As heavy downpour continues to wreak havoc across Mumbai and neighbouring regions, the actions of one kind-hearted policeman have won a gazillions hearts. The story came into the limelight after Mumbai Police shared a video clip of the incident which showed the cop helping a man, injured in the rains, and his daughter. “ You Can Count On Us!,” the police department wrote while sharing the clip.

The video which is filmed post-sunset showcases Police Naik Rajendra Shegar, deployed at Kandivali Traffic Chowki, guiding a father and his daughter to safety. The brief video showcases the cop, who is seen shielding himself from the rainwater with a raincoat, aiding the injured father through a water-clogged road. While it may be one of the many incidents of generosity that have surfaced online, the policeman’s gesture has struck chords with thousands of netizens.

Since being shared, the heartwarming video has not only racked up 164, 358 views but netizens have flocked to shower accolades on the earnest cop. “Risking their lives for public service! What a great police force! An example for all of mankind since their establishment’ commented a user. While another added, “ Huge respect..”Yet there were many who expressed themselves using red heart emoticons.

Red Alert issued

With heavy rains lashing Mumbai this monsoon season, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the city on Monday. A moderate to heavy thundershowers are expected with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. As per the latest information, the Doppler radar observation from Mumbai indicated the formation of a dense cloud cover over parts of Thane, Raigad, Mumbai suburbs, and the adjoining Arabian Sea.

The heavy rainfall in the area was observed due to the movement of an offshore trough that is moving from Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast, IMD explained. Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Head of IMD, Mumbai told ANI, “An offshore trough is moving from Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast at main sea level.” He added, “Extreme heavy rainfall is likely in the next 24 hours. We have issued a red alert in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for day one & an orange alert for July 20-23.”

Image: MumbaiPolice/Instagram

