Mumbai Police Share Quirky Tweet With FRIENDS Reference, Urge People To Wear Masks

The comedy sitcom Friends is one of the most binge-watched television shows. There is hardly anyone who does not pick up on a Friends reference or Friends memes. Several Friends’ catchphrases like ‘We were on a break’, ‘Smelly Cat’ are often featured in social media posts and memes. Another Friends reference that is extremely popular among the masses is 'Joey doesn’t share food’. Recently, the Mumbai Police also shared this catchphrase on their Twitter handle. Further, the tweet also carried a social message.

ALSO READ:Fact Check: Has Government Of India Formed 'Special Defence Personnel Forum'?

The tweet shared by the Mumbai Police featured the Friends actor, Matt LeBlanc in a mask. It is extremely unsafe for one to share a mask. Hence, the Mumbai Police said that sharing masks was a ‘moo-point’. ‘Moo-point’ is another Friends’ catchphrase by Matt LeBlanc’s character, Joey.

According to Joey, a ‘Moo-point’ referred to something useless. Mumbai Police also captioned the post as, “JoeyDoesntShareMasks”. The Joey Doesn’t Share Food dialogue featured at a time when the actor refused to date a girl since she took some fries from his plate. Joey also refused to share food with Rachel’s infant, Emma. You can check out the Tweet shared by Mumbai Police here:

While the quirky tweet has made several giggle, it also successfully attained the objective of creating awareness about the COVID-19 safety norms. Several Tweets shared by the Mumbai Police often become viral tweets. As of last month, the Mumbai Police shared another Tweet pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this Tweet too was shared with a Friends twist. You can check out the Tweet shared by Mumbai Police here:

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Was Subway Surfers Created To Honour The Owner's Dead Child?

About the cult-classic Friends:

Over the years, the comedy show, Friends has attained the status of a cult classic. The show stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in the lead roles. The plot revolves around six friends in their twenties and thirties who live in Manhattan, New York City. The cast not only had a brilliant comic timing but they also shared an unbreakable bond.

Although the show came to an end in 2004, fans still continue to shower their love towards the classic comedy show. As of date, the comedy sitcom has been nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, out of which the show has secured 6. The show has also won awards like the People's Choice Award, the GLAAD Media Award, the American Comedy Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Will Mars Look As Big As The Moon On August 27 This Year?

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did Rafale Jets Give A Tricolour Farewell To France Before Landing In India?

Promo Image Source: Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.